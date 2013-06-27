FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 27
June 27, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
     
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0035 GMT ---------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1603.26      0.96%    15.230 
 USD/JPY                   97.7        -0.02%    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.5316          --    -0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1233.35      0.66%     8.110 
 US CRUDE                  95.4        -0.10%    -0.100 
 DOW JONES                 14910.14     1.02%    149.83 
 ASIA ADRS                131.03       0.52%      0.68
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on global recovery as Fed
fears ease 
    SE Asia Stocks-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance;
Manila leads 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesian media company PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi
 plans to acquire two media and technology companies
worth between 500 billion rupiah and 1 trillion rupiah in the
near future, said CEO Sutanto Hartono, adding it expects to
finalise the deal before the end of the year. (Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia, Investor Daily)
    - Telecom company PT XL Axiata will acquire mobile
phone operator PT Axis Telekom Indonesia, said Gatot S. Dewa
Broto, head of public relation division in the communication and
information ministry. (Kontan)
    - PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya plans to invest 5.5
trillion rupiah over the next three years and will allocate
between 600 billion rupiah and 900 billion rupiah this year to
finance investment in infrastructure, consumer and source of
energy sectors, said CEO Sandiaga Uno. (Investor Daily)
    - Indofood Agri Resources, a unit of PT Indofood
Sukses Makmur, has finalised a deal to buy a 50
percent stake in Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Companhia
Nacional de Acucar e Alcool Participacoes, worth $66.6 million,
Director Mark Wakeford said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga aims to raise
449 billion rupiah via a rights issue, Corporate Secretary
Hirawan Nur Kustono said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
                
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei climbs on reduced concern of Fed stimulus pullback 
> Wall St climbs as GDP data eases fear of Fed pullback     
> Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices end higher         
> Euro turns tail as ECB coos dovish message              
> Gold inches up on weak U.S. GDP, sits near 3-year low   
> Oil edges higher on easing Fed concerns, spread trading  
> Palm oil slips to 3-week low; export demand caps losses 
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Miner Bumi strikes deal to claw back lost millions
 

($1 = 9925.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

