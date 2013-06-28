Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 28

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1613.20 0.62 9.94 USD/JPY 98.53 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.47 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1203.86 0.36 4.37 US CRUDE 96.82 -0.24 -0.23 DOW JONES 15024.49 0.77 114.35 ASIA ADRS 133.46 1.86 2.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on global equity gains SE Asia Stocks--Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance; Manila leads STOCKS TO WATCH - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia is eyeing expansion into Bangladesh as the firm plans to acquire a local cement producer with an initial investment of 300 billion rupiah, said Finance Director Ahyanizzaman. (Kontan) - PT Indofood CBP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indonesia's largest food producer, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur , will acquire 100 percent shares in its sister company PT Pepsi-Cola Indobeverages worth $30 million, said CEO Anthoni Salim in a statement. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, has sold 401 machines in May, down 11.48 percent from 453 units a month earlier, due to slowing demand from the mining sector, said Corporate Secretary Sara K. Loebis. (Kontan) - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja's initial public offering was oversubscribed up to six times, said Marciano Herman CEO Danareksa Sekuritas, one of the company's underwriters. (Kontan) - Coal miner PT Baramulti Suksessarana reported its coal output from January to May reached 2.2 million tonnes, which represents 40 percent of its 2013 full-year target of between 5 million tonnes and 5.5 million tonnes, said Finance Director Eric Rahardja. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State construction firm PT Wijaya Karya has secured a contract worth 1.3 trillion rupiah to develop Arun gas power plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts, said Corporate Secretary Natal Argawan. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina and petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical have decided to cancel a plan to develop a petrochemical plant worth $200 million as an agreement cannot be reached, said Pertamina's Corporate Communications Officer Ali Mundakir. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on easing Fed concern, better econ data > Wall St rallies for third day as Fed concerns fade > Prices gain after 7-year debt sale > Dollar resilient as Fed tackles 'tapering' fears > Gold below $1,200, headed for worst week in 30 years > Oil rises amid talk Fed will continue stimulus for now > Palm extends losses ahead of USDA report INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > GM takes on the Toyota Republic > Indonesia says building criminal cases against 8 firms over fires > Indonesia's Bulog set to restart soybean imports after 15 years > Indonesia raises crude palm oil tax to 10.5 percent for July > Indonesia's June CPI seen nearly +6.5 pct y/y, May trade deficit narrows > Indonesia Q2 GDP growth seen at lower end of forecast-cbank gov ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9925.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Sunil Nair)