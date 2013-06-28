FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 28
June 28, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
     
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------- 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                 1613.20      0.62     9.94  
 USD/JPY                 98.53        0.19     0.19 
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.47         0.00     0.00  
 SPOT GOLD               1203.86      0.36     4.37 
 US CRUDE                96.82       -0.24    -0.23  
 DOW JONES               15024.49     0.77   114.35  
 ASIA ADRS              133.46       1.86     2.43
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on global equity 
gains 
    SE Asia Stocks--Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance;
Manila leads 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia is eyeing
expansion into Bangladesh as the firm plans to acquire a local
cement producer with an initial investment of 300 billion
rupiah, said Finance Director Ahyanizzaman. (Kontan)
    - PT Indofood CBP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Indonesia's largest food producer, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur
, will acquire 100 percent shares in its sister company
PT Pepsi-Cola Indobeverages worth $30 million, said CEO Anthoni
Salim in a statement. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
    - PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy
equipment provider, has sold 401 machines in May, down 11.48
percent from 453 units a month earlier, due to slowing demand
from the mining sector, said Corporate Secretary Sara K. Loebis.
(Kontan)
    - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja's 
initial public offering was oversubscribed up to six times, said
Marciano Herman CEO Danareksa Sekuritas, one of the company's
underwriters. (Kontan)
    - Coal miner PT Baramulti Suksessarana reported its coal
output from January to May reached 2.2 million tonnes, which
represents 40 percent of its 2013 full-year target of between 5
million tonnes and 5.5 million tonnes, said Finance Director
Eric Rahardja. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State construction firm PT Wijaya Karya has
secured a contract worth 1.3 trillion rupiah to develop Arun gas
power plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts, said Corporate
Secretary Natal Argawan. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina and
petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical have
decided to cancel a plan to develop a petrochemical plant worth
$200 million as an agreement cannot be reached, said Pertamina's
Corporate Communications Officer Ali Mundakir. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
                    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> GM takes on the Toyota Republic 
> Indonesia says building criminal cases against 8 firms over
fires 
> Indonesia's Bulog set to restart soybean imports after 15
years 
> Indonesia raises crude palm oil tax to 10.5 percent for July
 
> Indonesia's June CPI seen nearly +6.5 pct y/y, May trade
deficit narrows 
> Indonesia Q2 GDP growth seen at lower end of forecast-cbank
gov 

   ($1 = 9925.0000 Indonesian rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

