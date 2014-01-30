FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian stocks slide on US tapering decision
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian stocks slide on US tapering decision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell as much as 1.6 percent on Thursday morning, hurt by worldwide market fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion.

Asian shares took a spill as strains in emerging markets returned with a vengeance following the U.S. tapering announcement. Also, a measure of Chinese manufacturing slipped to a six-month low for January and gave speculators a fresh excuse to target risky assets.

“Stronger U.S. dollar is feared to be a negative sentiment for some developing and emerging countries, which are still struggling with the trade deficit and foreign debt,” said Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas in a note on Thursday.

Semen Indonesia and Holcim Indonesia were down more than 2 percent each, while Astra International was down 1.56 percent on concern that these cement and auto makers are likely to post negative monthly sales numbers due to the recent floods in the country.

However, the drop was redeemed by better trade surplus of $800 million seen in December, announced by Finance Minister Chatib Basri.

At 0500 GMT, Jakarta composite index was down 0.68 percent. Blue chip index slid 0.87 percent, drove by miscellaneous and basic industry sectors. which were down 1.2 percent each. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.