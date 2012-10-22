Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 22

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.19 -1.66 -24.150 USD/JPY 79.2 -0.13 -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7624 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1717.59 -0.14 -2.400 US CRUDE 89.53 -0.58 -0.520 DOW JONES 13343.51 -1.52 -205.43 ASIA ADRS 120.69 -1.27 -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak STOCKS TO WATCH - The Jakarta provincial government has called off a plan to issue municipal bond worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($125.10 million), Joko Widodo, Jakarta Governor, said. The Jakarta provincial government earlier said it would issue a five-year bond worth 1.7 trillion rupiah this year to fund four projects. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo) expects car sales in 2013 to reach 1.2 million units, up 15-20 percent from this year's target of 1 million units, said chairman Johnny Darmawan. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Bookstores and stationeries chain Kompas Gramedia Group plans to launch an initial public offering in 2013, said CEI Agung Adiprasetyo, adding the company expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah by selling around 20 percent of its enlarge capital, to be used for expansion. (Kontan) - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk has opened 788 new outlets from January to September, or 98.5 percent of its 2012 total target of 800 new stores and company currently owns 6,585 outlets, said corporate secretary Rosalie Kristanto. (Kontan) - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan plans to issue bonds worth 600 billion rupiah in the first quarter of 2013 to fund its projects, said corporate secretary Betty Ariana. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, expects this year's crude palm oil (CPO) output to reach 1.35 million tonnes, up from last year's 1.26 million tonnes, said Tofan Mahdi, the company's head of public relations. (Kontan) - The government has set 2013 coal domestic market obligation at minimum 74.03 million tonnes, or 20.3 percent of total next year's output forecast of between 337 million tonnes and 366.04 million tonnes, said Thamrin Sihite, director general minerals and coal at Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (Kontan) - Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama plans to invest 1.5 trillion rupiah for 24,000 hectares oil palm plantation until 2015, from loans and internal cash said CEO Immanuel Sutarto. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct > US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Lippo-backed OUE may takeover bid for F&N > Indonesia sees lower yield for Samurai bond > POSCO's investment to $11 bln over next 5 yrsŸ > Workers clash with police at Adidas sub-con ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,592.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)