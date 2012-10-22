FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 22
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 22, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.   
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1433.19     -1.66   -24.150  
 USD/JPY                   79.2        -0.13    -0.100  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7624         --    -0.003  
 SPOT GOLD                 1717.59     -0.14    -2.400  
 US CRUDE                  89.53       -0.58    -0.520  
 DOW JONES                 13343.51    -1.52   -205.43  
 ASIA ADRS                120.69      -1.27     -1.55  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on US results, economy fears
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Weaker; Jakarta ends off all-time peak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The Jakarta provincial government has called off a plan to
issue municipal bond worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($125.10
million), Joko Widodo, Jakarta Governor, said. The Jakarta
provincial government earlier said it would issue a five-year
bond worth 1.7 trillion rupiah this year to fund four projects.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

    - Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo)
expects car sales in 2013 to reach 1.2 million units, up 15-20
percent from this year's target of 1 million units, said
chairman Johnny Darmawan. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    - Bookstores and stationeries chain Kompas Gramedia Group
plans to launch an initial public offering in 2013, said CEI
Agung Adiprasetyo, adding the company expects to raise 1
trillion rupiah by selling around 20 percent of its enlarge
capital, to be used for expansion. (Kontan)
    
    - Retail company PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk has
opened 788 new outlets from January to September, or 98.5
percent of its 2012 total target of 800 new stores and company
currently owns 6,585 outlets, said corporate secretary Rosalie
Kristanto. (Kontan)

    - State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan 
plans to issue bonds worth 600 billion rupiah in the first
quarter of 2013 to fund its projects, said corporate secretary
Betty Ariana. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

    - Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of
PT Astra International, expects this year's crude palm
oil (CPO) output to reach 1.35 million tonnes, up from last
year's 1.26 million tonnes, said Tofan Mahdi, the company's head
of public relations. (Kontan)

    - The government has set 2013 coal domestic market
obligation at minimum 74.03 million tonnes, or 20.3 percent of
total next year's output forecast of between 337 million tonnes
and 366.04 million tonnes, said Thamrin Sihite, director general
minerals and coal at Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources
(Kontan)

    - Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama plans to
invest 1.5 trillion rupiah for 24,000 hectares oil palm
plantation until 2015, from loans and internal cash said CEO
Immanuel Sutarto. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Dow off 1.5 pct, S&P 500 off 1.7 pct                   
> US debt prices up as appetite for low-risk assets rise 
> Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums     
> Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on eco fears  
> Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Lippo-backed OUE may takeover bid for F&N     
> Indonesia sees lower yield for Samurai bond   
> POSCO's investment to $11 bln over next 5 yrsŸ 
> Workers clash with police at Adidas sub-con   
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
     
($1 = 9,592.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.