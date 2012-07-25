FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 25
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 25, 2012 / 2:17 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1338.31      -0.9%   -12.210 
 USD/JPY                   78.1        -0.09%    -0.070 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.3858          --    -0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1579.96      0.01%     0.120 
 US CRUDE                  88.06       -0.50%    -0.440 
 DOW JONES                 12617.32    -0.82%   -104.14 
 ASIA ADRS                111.74      -0.53%     -0.59
 -------------------------------------------------------------

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on intensifying worry over Spain
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand, Philippine up; banking
shares lead 
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls after weak euro zone hurts U.S. earnings     
> Wall St falls as Europe hits earnings; Apple falls        
> U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touch record low            
> Euro still downcast; Aussie focused on CPI              
> Gold steady as strong dollar offsets stimulus hopes     
> Oil up on China data, but Europe concerns limit rise     
> Palm oil hits five-week low on U.S. rain forecasts      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Toyota Astra H1 car sales up 28 pct y/y (Investor
Daily)
> PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka raises $175 million
from bong issue (Investor Daily)
> PT Bakrie Telecom to pay 650 billion rupiah bond
loan (Investor Daily, Kontan)

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> No damage, tsunami after 6.6 quake hits off Indonesia
 
> Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over Indonesia eviction
 
> Coal output to shrink as mining margins in retreat
           
> Freeport Indonesia offers further stake to government
 
> Indonesia June exports of nickel, copper ore slump - govt
 
> Vietnam says to export 6-7 mln T of rice a year until 2015
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary             
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                   
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
   
($1 = 9475.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati, Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
