FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 26
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
July 26, 2012 / 2:38 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1337.89     -0.03     -0.420 
 USD/JPY                   78.12       -0.01     -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4109         --      0.013 
 SPOT GOLD                 1603.49     -0.02     -0.390 
 US CRUDE                  88.77       -0.22     -0.200 
 DOW JONES                 12676.05     0.47      58.73 
 ASIA ADRS                111.58      -0.14      -0.16 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for
stimulus, rescue fund 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH 
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings  
> S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises           
> Treasury prices ease but yields hold near record lows    
> Euro dips as short-covering rally falters               
> Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk          
> Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed actio     
> Malaysian crude palm oil rebound                        
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise 1.6-1.8
trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the third quarter,
smaller than previous expectations. (Investor Daily)
> PT United Tractors saw first half net profit up 21
percent to 3.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Astra Agro Lestari saw first half net profit down
24.5 percent to 958.6 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Bank OCBC NISP saw first half net profit up 30
percent as fee-based income jumped 43 percent. (Investor Daily)

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air   
> Indonesia FDI shows country still attractive   
> Indonesia nickel mining halted by new rules    
   
> Indonesia to scrap soybeans import duty        
> Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over eviction 
> Coal output to shrink as margins in retreat    
          
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary             
    European earnings diary      
    Asia Macro                   
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com   

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.