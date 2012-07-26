Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 26

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1337.89 -0.03 -0.420 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4109 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1603.49 -0.02 -0.390 US CRUDE 88.77 -0.22 -0.200 DOW JONES 12676.05 0.47 58.73 ASIA ADRS 111.58 -0.14 -0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for stimulus, rescue fund SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH MARKET NEWS > Nikkei barely moves from low, Canon sinks after earnings > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises > Treasury prices ease but yields hold near record lows > Euro dips as short-covering rally falters > Gold eases after rallying on ECB stimulus talk > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed actio > Malaysian crude palm oil rebound STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise 1.6-1.8 trillion rupiah from a rights issue in the third quarter, smaller than previous expectations. (Investor Daily) > PT United Tractors saw first half net profit up 21 percent to 3.08 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) > PT Astra Agro Lestari saw first half net profit down 24.5 percent to 958.6 billion rupiah. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Bank OCBC NISP saw first half net profit up 30 percent as fee-based income jumped 43 percent. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > AirAsia plans to buy Indonesia's Batavia Air > Indonesia FDI shows country still attractive > Indonesia nickel mining halted by new rules > Indonesia to scrap soybeans import duty > Miner Intrepid plans legal fight over eviction > Coal output to shrink as margins in retreat ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)