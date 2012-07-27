FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 27
#Coal
July 27, 2012 / 2:22 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1360.02      1.65    22.130 
 USD/JPY                   78.25        0.06     0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4344         --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1613.96     -0.09    -1.430 
 US CRUDE                  89.16       -0.26    -0.230 
 DOW JONES                 12887.93     1.67    211.88 
 ASIA ADRS                114.22       2.37      2.64
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   

    GLOBAL MARKETS-ECB's Draghi warms risk appetite, lifts
shares 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead 
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei gains after ECB comments spur policy hopes         
> Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak        
> Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking          
> Euro takes breather after short-covering rally          
> Gold steady as ECB pledge aids, heads for weekly gain   
> Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data        
> Palm oil slips to 5-wk low on favourable U.S. weather   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket
retailer, plans to issue bonds worth 500 billion rupiah to repay
its maturing debt this year. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor
Daily)
> First half sales volumes at PT Garda Tujuh Buana, a
small-sized coal miner, were 10 million tonnes. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga plans issuing bonds worth
2 trillion rupiah in October to finance credit expansion.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
> State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to launch an
initial public offering in November and expects to raise up to 1
trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
      
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Newmont cuts FY gold production forecast       
> Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources
 
> Indonesia Astra's Q2 net profit rises 19 pct  
 > Malaysia's AirAsia to buy Indonesia's Batavia
Air 
> Indonesia govt says no interest to buy Freeport stake
 
       
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
