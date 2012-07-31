FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 31
July 31, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1385.3      -0.05%    -0.670 
 USD/JPY                   78.15          -0%     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5104          --     0.010 
 SPOT GOLD                 1623.21      0.17%     2.720 
 US CRUDE                  89.68       -0.11%    -0.100 
 DOW JONES                 13073.01    -0.02%     -2.65 
 ASIA ADRS                116.50      -0.75%     -0.88 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause, guarded stimulus hopes from 
ECB, Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting 
season 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei eases on mixed earnings ahead of Fed and ECB       
> Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed        
> Prices rise before central bank meetings this week       
> Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes        
> Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting             
> Brent slips to near $106, economic woes trump lower OPEC 
output                                                     
> Palm oil rises to 1-week high on stimulus hopes         
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia booked first-half
revenue at 36.72 trillion rupiah, below target of 38.48 trillion
rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Timah said first-half net profit dropped 51
percent to 336 billion rupiah due to lower production and sales
prices. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> PT Unilever Indonesia saw first-half net profit up
13 percent to 2.33 trillion rupiah on rising sales. (Kontan)
> PT Agung Podomoro Land is considering upsizing its
bond issuance target to 1.2 trillion rupiah, from 800 billion
rupiah earlier, due to strong demand. (Investor Daily)
> PT Vale Indonesia reported first-half net profit
down 97 percent to $5.5 million due to lower production and
sales prices. (Investor Daily)
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia challenges EU over duties at WTO     
> Bank Mandiri Q2 net profit rises 48 pct        
> Wheat flour consumption may rise 10 pct in 2012 
> June exports seen falling for 3rd month, CPI up 
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
