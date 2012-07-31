Indonesia-Market factors to watch on July 31

JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0124 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.15 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5104 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1623.21 0.17% 2.720 US CRUDE 89.68 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause, guarded stimulus hopes from ECB, Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting season MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases on mixed earnings ahead of Fed and ECB > Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > Prices rise before central bank meetings this week > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes > Gold stays put as investors eye Fed meeting > Brent slips to near $106, economic woes trump lower OPEC output > Palm oil rises to 1-week high on stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia booked first-half revenue at 36.72 trillion rupiah, below target of 38.48 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Timah said first-half net profit dropped 51 percent to 336 billion rupiah due to lower production and sales prices. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Unilever Indonesia saw first-half net profit up 13 percent to 2.33 trillion rupiah on rising sales. (Kontan) > PT Agung Podomoro Land is considering upsizing its bond issuance target to 1.2 trillion rupiah, from 800 billion rupiah earlier, due to strong demand. (Investor Daily) > PT Vale Indonesia reported first-half net profit down 97 percent to $5.5 million due to lower production and sales prices. (Investor Daily) INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > Indonesia challenges EU over duties at WTO > Bank Mandiri Q2 net profit rises 48 pct > Wheat flour consumption may rise 10 pct in 2012 > June exports seen falling for 3rd month, CPI up ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company news European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)