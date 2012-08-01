FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2012 / 2:50 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1379.32     -0.43%    -5.980 
 USD/JPY                   77.98       -0.17%    -0.130 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4781          --     0.008 
 SPOT GOLD                 1612.51     -0.05%    -0.780 
 US CRUDE                  87.74       -0.36%    -0.320 
 DOW JONES                 13008.68    -0.49%    -64.33 
 ASIA ADRS                116.92       0.36%      0.42 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Indosat reported a net loss of 131.8 billion
rupiah, compared to a net profit of 724.5 billion rupiah a year
ago. (Investor Daily)
> PT Lippo Karawaci reported first-half net profit up
47 percent to 437 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Bank Mega saw first-half net profit jump 110
percent to 909.54 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> PT Sampoerna Agro saw first-half net profit down 57
percent to 154.31 billion rupiah as CPO output declined.
(Kontan)
> PT BW Plantation reported first-half net profit down
10 percent to 153.85 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
> PT Trikomsel Oke recorded first-half net profit up
25 percent to 150.18 billion rupiah. (Kontan)
> PT Krakatau Steel saw first-half net profit down 92
percent to 105.84 billion rupiah due to falling steel prices.
(Kontan)
> PT Pertamina booked a net profit of $1.6 billion in the first
half, 120 percent higher than its earlier target. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Bank Panin saw first-half net profit up 52 percent to 1.29
trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
