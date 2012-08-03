FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 3
August 3, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1365        -0.74%   -10.140 
 USD/JPY                   78.12       -0.13%    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4779          --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1591.46      0.11%     1.720 
 US CRUDE                  87.47        0.39%     0.340 
 DOW JONES                 12878.88    -0.71%    -92.18 
 ASIA ADRS                116.09      -0.39%     -0.46 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US 
payrolls eyed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed inaction weighs; S'pore down
from 1-yr high 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment              
> Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move            
> Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test       
> Gold flat after 4-day drop; US jobs in focus           
> Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support  
> Palm oil ends off week-low on U.S. rain forecasts      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure plans to invest up
to 560 billion rupiah to develop 560 telecommunication towers in
the second half. (Kontan)
> PT Semen Gresik borrowed 1 trillion rupiah in loan
from PT Bank Mandiri for working capital. (Investor
Daily)
> PT Ciputra Development saw first-half revenue up 41
percent to 1.31 trillion rupiah driven by residential sales.
(Kontan)
> PT Timah saw 2012 production down 19 percent to
30,000 metric tonnes from a year ago. (Kontan)
> PT Angkasa Pura plans to spend 7.6 trillion rupiah to expand
the Soekarno Hatta international airport in Cengkarang. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia physical tin contract fails to shine 
> Once reviled, Prabowo may become next president 
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Anand Basu)

