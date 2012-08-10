FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 10
August 10, 2012 / 1:58 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1402.8       0.04%     0.580 
 USD/JPY                   78.5        -0.06%    -0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6795          --    -0.015 
 SPOT GOLD                 1615.74     -0.08%    -1.350 
 US CRUDE                  93.41        0.05%     0.050 
 DOW JONES                 13165.19    -0.08%    -10.45 
 ASIA ADRS                120.65       0.52%      0.62 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause as market's policy hopes grow
stale. 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> CEO of state-controlled miner Aneka Tambang,
Alwinsyah Lubis, says the firm sees H1 net profit down 51
percent to 500 billion rupiah ($52.79 million) due to falling
sales and nickel prices. (Investor Daily)
> Energy company PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia aims
to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($285.07 million) from a rights
issue, releasing 5.4 billion shares at 500 rupiah per share,
said CEO Henry Sitanggang. (Investor Daily)
> Sentul City director Syukurman Larosa says the firm
sees 2012 full-year property sales at 600 billion rupiah ($63.35
million), up 10 percent from an earlier target of 540 billion
rupiah. (Investor Daily)
> The U.S. is considering investing $1.5 billion in Indonesia's
agriculture biotechnology and infrastructure sectors, said Jose
W. Fernandez, assistant secretary of state for economic, energy
and business affairs. (Investor Daily)
> State pharmaceutical firm Kalbe Farma has revised up
its 2012 full-year net profit target to between 1.72 trillion
rupiah ($181.60 million) and 1.78 trillion rupiah ($187.93
million), growing 16-20 percent from a year earlier, said
director Vidjongtius. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Coal miner Adaro Energy has decided to push back
plans to acquire PT Bhakti Energi Persada (BEP) later than the
initial plan to acquire the company this year, said corporate
secretary Devindra Ratzarwin. (Kontan)
> Sharia lender Bank Syariah Mandiri plans to launch an initial
public offering in 2014, said CEO Yuslam Fauzi. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia sees loan growth in
2012 at 15 percent, or lower than last year's 20 percent.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
> Cement producer Semen Tonasa plans to spend approximately 3.3
trillion rupiah ($348.41 million) to build its sixth factory,
aiming to boost output, said Chief Executive Sattar Taba.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
> Perusahaan Gas Negara plans to build floating
storage regasification unit in Bali, said director Djoko
Saputro. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei drops at open as market loses momentum          
 > S&P 500 extends rally to Day 5 with slim gain          
 > Debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction      
 > Euro falls for second day versus US dollar, yen      
 > Gold ticks down, investors still eye China stimulus  
 > Oil up on US data, North Sea outlook, stimulus hopes  
 > Palm oil inches up ahead of industry data            
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
 > Indonesia trims 2012 palm oil output forecast by 8 percent
        
 > Indonesia issues regulation to boost infrastructure 
    
  
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
 ($1 = 9471.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

