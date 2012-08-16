FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 16
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 79.11 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8363 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1605.4 0.16% 2.520 US CRUDE 94.51 0.19% 0.180 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,497.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
