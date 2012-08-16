Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 79.11 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8363 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD 1605.4 0.16% 2.520 US CRUDE 94.51 0.19% 0.180 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 -------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH > Agriculture firm PT Eterindo Wahanatama has secured a 684.8 billion rupiah ($72.10 million) loan from PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia to expand its palm oil plantation. (Kontan) > PT Aero Wisata, a unit of Indonesia’s flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, aims to raise around 400 billion rupiah via an initial public offering. (Kontan) > Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to spend 1.8 trillion rupiah between 2012 and 2013 to build hypermart stores and Boston health & Beauty pharmacy outlets, said CEO Benjamin Mailool. (Investor Daily) > Industrial estate firm PT Surya Semesta Internusa to raise a 500 billion rupiah in a bond issuance this year to refinance its maturing debt, said CEO Johannes Suriadjaja.(Investor Daily)
MARKET NEWS > Wall St continues advance but at a snail’s pace > Yield rise onfalling Fed bets, calmer Europe > Dollar hits 1-month high against yen > Gold steady as investors wait for clues on stimulus > Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Foxconn to tap cheap labour in Indonesia, huge consumer market
> Indonesia’s July car sales post slower growth at 15 pct y/y
topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,497.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Gopakumar Warrier)