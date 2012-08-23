FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 23
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 23, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1413.49      0.02     0.320  
 USD/JPY                   78.55       -0.01    -0.010  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7002         --     0.005  
 SPOT GOLD                 1654.16      0.53     8.770  
 US CRUDE                  97.37        0.11     0.110  
 DOW JONES                 13172.76    -0.23    -30.82  
 ASIA ADRS                120.41      -0.01     -0.01  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits 
7-week high 
    SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks
drag Vietnam 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Jasa Marga plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupiah in
bond issuance next year. (Investor Daily)
> PT PLN sees net profit down to 1.04 trillion rupiah in the
first half. (Investor Daily)
> PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to sell its non-core
business units and focus on retail business. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes                    
 > Yields fall after Fed minutes                          
 > Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hopes   
 > Gold hits highest since early May on Fed              
 > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop          
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.