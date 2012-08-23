Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 23

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02 0.320 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.16 0.53 8.770 US CRUDE 97.37 0.11 0.110 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23 -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01 -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits 7-week high SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH > PT Jasa Marga plans to raise 1.75 trillion rupiah in bond issuance next year. (Investor Daily) > PT PLN sees net profit down to 1.04 trillion rupiah in the first half. (Investor Daily) > PT Matahari Putra Prima plans to sell its non-core business units and focus on retail business. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > Yields fall after Fed minutes > Dollar under pressure after Fed sparks easing hopes > Gold hits highest since early May on Fed > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)