Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.    
    
 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1402.08     -0.81   -11.410  
 USD/JPY                   78.56        0.11     0.090  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6899         --     0.015  
 SPOT GOLD                 1668.25     -0.11    -1.790  
 US CRUDE                  96.03       -0.25    -0.240  
 DOW JONES                 13057.46    -0.88   -115.30  
 ASIA ADRS                119.87      -0.45     -0.54  
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat on dim outlook for
growth, Fed stimulus 
    SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Bank Mandiri forecasts loan growth in 2012 at
23-24 percent, higher than its earlier target of 20-22 percent.
> PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to issue bonds worth 2
trillion rupiah with a 10-year tenure in the second quarter of
2013.
> PT Indo Tambangraya Megah has revised downwards its
2012 coal output target to 26.5 million tonnes from 27 million
tonnes previously.
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities              
 > Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases    
 > Euro steady, supported by trimming of bearish bets    
 > Gold hovers near 4-1/2 month high, Fed eyed           
 > Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease          
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)

