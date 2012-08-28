FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 28
#Airlines
August 28, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, seen range bound
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The government will offer five infrastructure projects through
private public partnership (PPP) schemes during the
Indonesia-International Infrastructure Conference and
Exhibition, scheduled to start on Tuesday, said Bastari Panji
Indra, director of cooperation at the planning ministry. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> PT Wijaya Karya expects revenue in the first half of
2012 to be between 3.81-3.97 trillion rupiah, up 15-20 percent
from a year earlier, said CEO Bintang Perbowo. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender Bank Central Asia has decided to set up its own
insurance company and dropped the plan to acquire an existing
firm, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor
Daily)
> The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA)
forecasts domestic steel demand to grow 10 percent in the second
half, said deputy chairman Irvan Hakim. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Indonesia's manufacturing industry is seen to expand 7.05
percent this year, said industry minister Hidayat. (Investor
Daily)
> PT Adhi Karya has invited Hyundai Engineering &
Construction Co Ltd to participate in the bidding
for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project
worth $500 million to build an oil field in Riau that belongs to
Pertamina, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Investor Daily)
> PT Garuda Indonesia aims to get a $75 million loan
with a two-year tenure in either October or November to buy new
aircraft, said finance director Handrito Hardjono. (Investor
Daily)
> PT Krakatau Steel plans to build hot strip mill
plant worth up to $400 million with a capacity of 1 million
tonnes per year, expected to start operation in 2015, said CEO
Irvan K Hakim. (Investor Daily)
> PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam sees 2012 revenue at
15 trillion rupiah and net profit at 3.6 trillion rupiah as coal
output expected to reach 17.42 million tonnes, said finance
director Achmad Sudato. (Investor Daily)

    
($1 = 9,505 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
