Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 28

JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, seen range bound SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat STOCKS TO WATCH > The government will offer five infrastructure projects through private public partnership (PPP) schemes during the Indonesia-International Infrastructure Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to start on Tuesday, said Bastari Panji Indra, director of cooperation at the planning ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia) > PT Wijaya Karya expects revenue in the first half of 2012 to be between 3.81-3.97 trillion rupiah, up 15-20 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Bintang Perbowo. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Lender Bank Central Asia has decided to set up its own insurance company and dropped the plan to acquire an existing firm, said CEO Jahja Setiaatmadja. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) > The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA) forecasts domestic steel demand to grow 10 percent in the second half, said deputy chairman Irvan Hakim. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Indonesia's manufacturing industry is seen to expand 7.05 percent this year, said industry minister Hidayat. (Investor Daily) > PT Adhi Karya has invited Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd to participate in the bidding for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project worth $500 million to build an oil field in Riau that belongs to Pertamina, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. (Investor Daily) > PT Garuda Indonesia aims to get a $75 million loan with a two-year tenure in either October or November to buy new aircraft, said finance director Handrito Hardjono. (Investor Daily) > PT Krakatau Steel plans to build hot strip mill plant worth up to $400 million with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year, expected to start operation in 2015, said CEO Irvan K Hakim. (Investor Daily) > PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam sees 2012 revenue at 15 trillion rupiah and net profit at 3.6 trillion rupiah as coal output expected to reach 17.42 million tonnes, said finance director Achmad Sudato. (Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high > Yields fall, prices climb as Bernanke, QE3 in focus > Euro flat, recovery at risk without firm ECB action > Gold stays put as investors eye central banks > Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Stock exchange struggles to resume Tuesday > Blackstone, KKR eyes Lippo's healthcare unit > Fitch affirms Bentoel rupiah bond at 'AAA(idn)' ($1 = 9,505 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)