Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 29
#Construction Materials
August 29, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole
nears
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The government expects 2013 infrastructure investment will
reach 434 trillion rupiah ($45.52 billion), said planning
minister Armida Alisjahbana, adding that Indonesia plans to
spend up to 200 trillion rupiah on infrastructure next year.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
> The government sees foreign direct investment in 2013 at $30
billion, up 50 percent from 2011 investment of $20 billion, said
Hatta Rajasa, chief economic minister. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Food firm PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur booked a net
profit of 1.68 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($176.19 million) in
the first half, up 6.5 percent from a year ago as sales grew
12.5 percent to 24.58 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan)
> PT Semen Gresik Tbk plans to spend $300 million to
build and acquire factories in Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam,
said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 9,535 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
