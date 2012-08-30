FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 30
August 30, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke
speech 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P
lifts Vietnam 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's Tyre Producers Association (APBI) said tyre
exports in the first half fell 9 percent to 18.04 million units
from a year earlier, due to slowing demand as a result of a
weakening global economy. (Investor Daily)
> PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk plans to spend 37.5 trillion
rupiah ($3.93 billion) until 2015 to buy new aircraft and is
targeting to operate 194 aircraft by the end of 2015, up from
current 94 units, said Emirsyah Satar, adding the firm has
appointed Standard Chartered as financial adviser for the
plan.(Investor Daily)
> PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk booked a net profit of
$409.82 million in the first half, up 7.5 percent from a year
earlier as revenue grew 9 percent to $1.18 billion. (Investor
Daily, Kontan)
> PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of Arizona-based mining company
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, is considering to
develop a smelter plant, said CEO Rozik Soetjipto, adding that
the firm is currently working on its feasibility study. (Kontan)
> German automobile company Volkswagen AG plans to
develop a factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an annual
capacity of up to 3,000 units, scheduled for the second half of
2013, said Andrew Nasuri, CEO PT Garuda Mataram Motor, an
authorized dealer of VW. (Bisnis Indonesia)

