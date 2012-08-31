FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 31
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chemicals - Commodity
August 31, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall to 4-week low before
Bernanke speech 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by
weak GDP 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The Indonesian government has committed to expedite the
realisation of foreign projects worth $20.87 billion in an
effort to boost the country's economic growth, said investment
coordinating board chairman Chatib Basri. The projects include
factories of France-based cosmetic firm L'Oreal Sa 
worth $124.52 million and Japanese diapers producer Nippon
Shokubai Co Ltd worth $300 million. (Jakarta Post)
> PT Arutmin Indonesia, a subsidiary of PT Bumi Resources Tbk
, cut its 2012 coal output target to 27.9 million
tonnes from 31 million tonnes due to falling coal prices, said
CEO Faisal Firdaus. (Kontan)
> PT Gozco Plantation Tbk cut its 2012 crude palm oil
(CPO) output target to 60,000 tonnes from 67,500 tonnes over
concerns of bad weather, said Ferryan Sukri, the company's
investor relation officer. (Kontan)
> State-controlled cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk 
plans to build factories in Sumatera at end of 2012 and in
Kalimantan next year, with a total investment of around
$600-$700 million, said director Erizal Bakar. (Kontan, Investor
Daily)

    MARKET NEWS
> Wall St retreats on eve of Bernanke speech               
> Prices rise with focus on upcoming Bernanke speech      
> Euro nears this week's low, market wary ahead of Fed   
> Gold bides time on eve of Bernanke speech              
> Brent edges up, U.S. crude falls after hurricane        
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
    
  INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia to stop palm firms from using subsidised fuel 
    

    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
    

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.