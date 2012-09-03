FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 3
September 3, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as
data in focus 
    SE Asia Stocks - Most end higher in subdued trade, weak
August 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesia's fourth largest cigarette maker, PT Bentoel
Internasional Investama Tbk, has secured loans
totalling 2 trillion rupiah ($209.8 million) to finance capital
expenditure and pay bonds that are due in November, Corporate
Secretary Jusuf Salman said in a statement. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)
    - The Indonesian Iron and Steel Industry Association (IISIA)
expects domestic steel demand to grow 10 percent in the second
half, higher than last year's 5.7 percent, said deputy chairman
Irvan Hakim. (Kontan)

    MARKET NEWS
> Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play            
> Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes               
> Euro slips, Aussie dlr hit by China data                
> Gold hovers near 5-month high on stimulus hopes         
> Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke     
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
  INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Public works may cushion blow for SE Asia as exports sag
 
> Indonesia anti-terror squad kills two suspected militants
 
> Major quake off Philippines causes panic but minor damage
 
> Indonesia's Bumi to sell $200 mln Fajar Bumi coal
stake-sources 
> Indonesia says ready to fight European biodiesel dumping
complaint 
    
($1 = 9535.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)

