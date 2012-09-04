Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 4

JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares steady in range, stimulus hopes support SE Asia Stocks - Most end higher amid stimulus hopes STOCKS TO WATCH - Oil and gas producer PT Pertamina EP plans to drill another 11 gas wells in Matindok field, Central Sulawesi and expects to start production in November 2014, said Medianto Satyawan, the company's general manager in Matindok, adding that the firm had earlier spent $40.8 million to drill 8 wells. (Investor Daily) - PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia's largest utility firm, will need 65 million tonnes of coal per year until 2014 to generate its steam power plants across the country, said director Bagio Riawan. (Investor Daily) - Property firm Ciputra Development plans to spend 2 trillion rupiah ($209.8 million) on capital expenditure this year to finance new projects, said director Tulus Santosa. (Kontan) - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja has delayed its initial public offering from October until the first quarter of 2013, said corporate secretary Zulkifri Subli, adding the firm expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah by selling 25-30 percent of its enlarged capital. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold at 5-1/2-month high; underpinned by stimulus hopes > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Clinton warns against coercion in S.China Sea dispute > Indonesia's July trade deficit narrows from record gap > Indonesia's August Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 30 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9535.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand Basu)