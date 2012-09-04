FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 4
September 4, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares steady in range, stimulus
hopes support 
    SE Asia Stocks - Most end higher amid stimulus hopes 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Oil and gas producer PT Pertamina EP plans to drill
another 11 gas wells in Matindok field, Central Sulawesi and
expects to start production in November 2014, said Medianto
Satyawan, the company's general manager in Matindok, adding that
the firm had earlier spent $40.8 million to drill 8 wells.
(Investor Daily)
    - PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN), Indonesia's largest
utility firm, will need 65 million tonnes of coal per year until
2014 to generate its steam power plants across the country, said
director Bagio Riawan. (Investor Daily)
    - Property firm Ciputra Development plans to spend
2 trillion rupiah ($209.8 million) on capital expenditure this
year to finance new projects, said director Tulus Santosa.
(Kontan)
    - State-owned cement maker PT Semen Baturaja has delayed its
initial public offering from October until the first quarter of
2013, said corporate secretary Zulkifri Subli, adding the firm
expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah by selling 25-30 percent of
its enlarged capital. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play            
> Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes               
> Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA            
> Gold at 5-1/2-month high; underpinned by stimulus hopes 
> Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data     
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
  INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Clinton warns against coercion in S.China Sea dispute
 
> Indonesia's July trade deficit narrows from record gap
 
> Indonesia's August Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 30 pct
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com  
($1 = 9535.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
