Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 5
September 5, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace
for ECB, US payrolls 
    SE Asia Stocks - Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Coal miner PT Bukit Asam is looking at a
possible $1.1 billion loan from China Development Bank to
finance its coal-fired power plant project worth $1.5 billion in
South Sumatera, Chief Executive Milawarma said. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian government plans to raise the cigarette
excise tax in 2013 by between 7-10 percent, aiming to boost
state revenues, said Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo.
(Kontan)
        
    MARKET NEWS
> Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late    
> U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus                 
> Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB     
> Gold edges off 6-month high, eyes turn to ECB           
> Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data           
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
  INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia's East Kalimantan mulls capping coal production
 
> Low soy crop to push palm oil price up - Oil World
 
> Indonesia corn imports seen down 35 pct in 2012 - association
 
    
($1 = 9571.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
