FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 6
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Coal
September 6, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS - Stocks edge up, euro holds ground on ECB
hopes 
    SE Asia Stocks - Fall ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. jobs report
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics group,
plans to start building a skin and hair care products factory in
Cikarang, West Java this year, with a total investment of 100
million euros, said Vismay Sharma, CEO of PT L'Oreal Indonesia.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
        
    MARKET NEWS
> Wall St treads water, stays on ECB watch                  
> Bond yields edge up ahead of ECB meeting                 
> Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes jobs data           
> Gold slips on caution ahead of ECB meeting              
> Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data       
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
  INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> In East Timor, Clinton seeks to boost Asia's newest country
 
> Bank Indonesia sees 2013 growth at 6.6 pct, inflation at 4.8
pct 
> Minas crude price falls below Brent for 1st time in nearly a
yr 
> Governor of top Indonesia coal region calls for output cap
 
> Indonesia coal assoc cuts 2012 output forecast to 340-350 mln
T 
> Badminton-Indonesia bans Games scandal shuttlers
 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com  
($1 = 9570.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.