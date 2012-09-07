FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 7
September 7, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - The government plans to build a new airport in Karawang,
West Java, in 2016, that will have the capacity to handle 100
million passengers, aiming to lessen the burden of the existing
Soekarno-Hatta international airport, said Herry Bakti Gumay,
the air transportation director general at the transportation
ministry. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Bakrie Pipe Industries, a unit of PT Bakrie & Brothers
, has invited China Petroleum Pipeline Coating
Engineering Co Ltd, to build a pipe coating plant in Lampung,
Sumatera, said CEO Mas Wigrantoro, adding that it expects the
factory to start operations in 2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land plans
to build six hotels in Jakarta, Bogor and Bali by 2015, with a
total investment of between 2 trillion and 3 trillion rupiah,
said Wibisono, the company's investor relation officer.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
            
