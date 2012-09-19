FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 19
September 19, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
         
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG       NET CHG  
 S&P 500               1459.32     -0.13        -1.87 
 USD/JPY                 78.75     -0.06        -0.05 
 US 10YR             1.80     -0.78        -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD             1767.21     -0.25        -4.48 
 US CRUDE                95.37      0.08         0.08 
 DOW JONES            13564.64      0.09        11.54 
 ASIA ADRS             122.88     -0.12        -0.15 
 FTSE 100             5868.16     -0.43       -25.36 
  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL-MARKETS-Asian shares pressured, BOJ move eyed 
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes 
persist 

    MARKET NEWS  
 > Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing          
 > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags        
 > TREASURIES-Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying 
 > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes               
 > Platinum slides as miners accept labour deal, gold up  
 
 > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
 > The agriculture ministry has cut its sugar output target for
2013 to 2.8 million tonnes from 4.9 million tonnes, said Gamal
Nasir, director general for plantations. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc plans to set up a
factory in Bintan, Kepulauan Riau, this year, said trade
minister Gita Wirjawan. (Investor Daily)
> PT Medco Energi Internasional, through its unit
Medco Internasional Venture Limited, will set up a joint
operating company in Libya in October to work on its Area 47 oil
field project worth $800 million, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT
Astra International, reported its crude palm oil (CPO) output
from January to August rose 9.9 percent to 887,310 tonnes.
(Investor Daily, Kontan)
    
    ($1 = 9,462.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
