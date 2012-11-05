FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 5
November 5, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Nov 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1414.2      -0.94%   -13.390 
 USD/JPY                   80.45       -0.01%    -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7208          --     0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1680.36      0.24%     4.000 
 US CRUDE                  84.98        0.14%     0.120 
 DOW JONES                 13093.16    -1.05%   -139.46 
 ASIA ADRS                119.75      -0.95%     -1.15 
 THAI STOCKS              1306.60     +0.66%     +8.61 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                     
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before U.S. 
elections 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia retreats; telecoms stocks lead 
losses 

        MARKET NEWS:
 > Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff        
 > Bond prices near flat as investors eye election        
 > US dollar in favour as market eyes election           
 > Gold firms after US jobs report sparked sell-off      
 > Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply 
 > Indonesia press digest                            
 > Political risk box on Indonesia                 

    STOCKS TO WATCH:
    - PT Astra Internasional Tbk revised its 2012
capital expenditure forecast to 15 trillion rupiah from 17
trillion rupiah, on concerns over a slowdown mainly in its unit
PT United Tractors, said Iwan Hadiantoro, head of investor
relations. (Kontan)
    - PT Ciputra Property Tbk booked a third-quarter
net profit of 154.5 billion rupiah, up 21 percent. Revenue rose
36 percent to 440.5 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary
Artadinata Djangkar. (Kontan)
    - PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit of PT Astra
Internasional, plans to spend a minimum of $250 million on
capital expenditure next year, down 28 percent from this year's
$350 million, said director Santosa. (Investor Daily)
    
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 Indonesia's economy seen growing at slower pace 
 Indonesia's Sept retail sales rise 22 pct y/y   
  
         
($1 = 9615.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
