Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 24

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0143 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.03 -0.18% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7441 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1759.41 -1.29% -23.010 US CRUDE 91.88 -1.09% -1.010 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 THAI STOCKS 1286.26 0.28% 3.58 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up

SE ASIA STOCKS- Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms STOCKS TO WATCH > Construction firm PT Waskita Karya expects to raise more than 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($104.77 million)this year from selling around 35 percent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering to be used to expand into property, hydro and concrete, said CEO M. Choliq. The firm has appointed Bahana Securities, Danareksa Sekuritas and Mandiri Sekuritas as underwriters. (Kontan) > Heavy equipment distributor PT Hexindo Adiperkasa sees 2012 sales at 3,400 units, up 10 percent from last year’s 3,084 units, said corporate secretary Zahirman. (Kontan) > State construction firm PT Adhi Karya plans to set up a consortium for the Jakarta mono rail project worth 3.7 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($387.64 million), said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi, adding that the firm eyes 30 percent shares in the consortium. (Investor Daily)

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,540 rupiah) ($1 = 9545.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)