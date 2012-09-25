FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 25
September 25, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Indonesia-Market factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)
    JAKARTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0147 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1456.89     -0.22%    -3.260 
 USD/JPY                   77.84       -0.01%    -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7215          --     0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1765.71      0.12%     2.060 
 US CRUDE                  92.32        0.42%     0.390 
 DOW JONES                 13558.92    -0.15%    -20.55 
 ASIA ADRS                121.82      -0.51%     -0.63 
 THAI STOCKS              1284.30     -0.15%     -1.96 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                       
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh    
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia 
drops 

STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Astra International said in a statement it plans
to pay a dividend of 2.67 trillion rupiah ($279.22 million), or
66 rupiah per share, on Nov. 7. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
     
> PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured a 20-year
sales contract from state utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik
Negara to supply 40 million tonnes of coal for its Paiton and
Pacitan coal-fired power plants, said CEO Hennry H Sitanggang in
a statement. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 9562.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
