Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Wednesday. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05 -15.30 USD/JPY 77.73 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6662 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1759.79 -0.01 -0.250 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.54 -0.490 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75 -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00 -1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on wariness over Spain SE Asia Stocks-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows STOCKS TO WATCH > Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah said it will pay out $197 million in dividend, or 1,666 rupiah per share, on Nov. 14. (Investor Daily) > Coal firm PT Resources Alam Indonesia said it plans to spend 200 billion rupiah to buy back up to 10 percent, or 100 million, of its shares traded in the Jakarta Stock Exchange. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary meeting on Oct. 25. (Investor Daily, Kontan) > Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga is considering setting a coupon at between 7 percent and 8.35 percent on its bond offer of maximum 2 trillion rupiah, said deputy CEO James Rompas. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) > Total assets of national sharia banks as of August were at 161.5 trillion rupiah, said Edy Setiadi, director of sharia banking at Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesia's central bank. Setiadi added BI expects total assets to reach 190 trillion rupiah by the end of this year. (Investor Daily) > PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, plans to develop six geothermal power plants with a total investment of $1.5 billion over the next four years, said CEO Slamet Riadhy. The CEO added that the firm currently operates three geothermal power plants with a capacity of 292 megawatts. (Kontan) > Eight local firms are ready to spend 1 trillion rupiah to develop shipyards in Lamongan, Banten, Lampung and Makassar this year, said the Director General for high-technology priority industries at the industries ministry, Budi Darmadi. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo) said domestic car production from January to August reached 693,324 units. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct to below 9,000, firms trade ex-div > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower > TREASURIES-Long-dated prices up as stocks rally stalls > Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar > Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration > Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > IMF sees Indonesia economy slowing as foreign demand falls > Indonesia regulators no stiff test for Bumi Resources > Indonesia raises 5.3 trln rph in auction, strong demand for 21-yr bonds ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)