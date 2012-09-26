FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 26
September 26, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market on Wednesday. 
    
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
 S&P 500                   1441.59     -1.05    -15.30  
 USD/JPY                   77.73       -0.08    -0.060  
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6662         --    -0.005  
 SPOT GOLD                 1759.79     -0.01    -0.250  
 US CRUDE                  90.88       -0.54    -0.490  
 DOW JONES                 13457.55    -0.75   -101.37  
 ASIA ADRS                120.60      -1.00     -1.22  
------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on wariness over
Spain 
    SE Asia Stocks-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from
lows 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah said it will
pay out $197 million in dividend, or 1,666 rupiah per share, on
Nov. 14. (Investor Daily)
> Coal firm PT Resources Alam Indonesia said it plans
to spend 200 billion rupiah to buy back up to 10 percent, or 100
million, of its shares traded in the Jakarta Stock Exchange. The
plan is subject to shareholders' approval at an extraordinary
meeting on Oct. 25. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
> Lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga is considering setting a
coupon at between 7 percent and 8.35 percent on its bond offer
of maximum 2 trillion rupiah, said deputy CEO James Rompas.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
> Total assets of national sharia banks as of August were at
161.5 trillion rupiah, said Edy Setiadi, director of sharia
banking at Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesia's central bank.
Setiadi added BI expects total assets to reach 190 trillion
rupiah by the end of this year. (Investor Daily)
> PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy, a unit of state-owned oil and
gas company PT Pertamina, plans to develop six
geothermal power plants with a total investment of $1.5 billion
over the next four years, said CEO Slamet Riadhy. The CEO added
that the firm currently operates three geothermal power plants
with a capacity of 292 megawatts. (Kontan)
> Eight local firms are ready to spend 1 trillion rupiah to
develop shipyards in Lamongan, Banten, Lampung and Makassar this
year, said the Director General for high-technology priority
industries at the industries ministry, Budi Darmadi. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo)
said domestic car production from January to August reached
693,324 units. (Bisnis Indonesia)

    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei sheds 1.6 pct to below 9,000, firms trade ex-div   
> Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower                 
> TREASURIES-Long-dated prices up as stocks rally stalls   
> Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar        
> Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration       
> Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data   
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia         
    
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> IMF sees Indonesia economy slowing as foreign demand falls 
 
> Indonesia regulators no stiff test for Bumi
Resources 
> Indonesia raises 5.3 trln rph in auction, strong demand for
21-yr bonds 

    
 (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing
by Jijo Jacob)

