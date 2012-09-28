Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Sept 28

JAKARTA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Friday. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1447.15 0.96 13.830 USD/JPY 77.58 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1776.46 -0.05 -0.830 US CRUDE 92.16 0.34 0.310 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95 2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong STOCKS TO WATCH > State-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang plans to spend 9 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure next year, up 76 percent from this year's 5.1 trillion rupiah, to modernize its ferronickel plant and finance other projects, according to a report by Standard & Poors's Ratings Services. (Investor Daily) > Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah sees coal sales this year at 27 million tonnes, up from last year's 24.7 million tonnes as production is expected to reach 26.5 million tonnes, said director Leksono Poeranto. (Investor Daily) > Property developer PT Metropolitan Developments will develop residential, apartment and shop-house projects with a total investment of up to 500 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Fanny Setiati Sutanto. (Investor Daily) > PT IndoJapan Steel Center, a joint venture company between PT Krakatau Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation, starts constructing its steel factory in Karawang, West Java, worth 100 billion rupiah and expects it to operate in June 2013, said Krakatau Steel's CEO Irvan Kamal Hakim. The factory will have capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year. (Investor Daily) > Heavy equipment provider PT United Tractors said it will pay out 783.33 billion rupiah in dividend, or 210 rupiah per share, on Oct.19. (Kontan) > Telecom firm PT XL Axiata aims to pay debt totaling 1.74 trillion rupiah this year, using internal cash, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi, adding that the firm will first pay 622 billion rupiah within this week. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sees modest gain as Spain budget eases nerves > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > US Treasuries fall as Spain budget spurs risk taking > Euro perkier, commodity currencies shine > Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plan > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > EXCLUSIVE-Indonesia's Bakries could split from tycoon Tan over Bumi dispute > Indonesia cbank ex-deputy gov gets jail for graft ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rin Hindryati; Editing by G. Ram Mohan)