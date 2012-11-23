FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 23
November 23, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0044 GMT --------------- 
                INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
USD/JPY                  82.31     -0.17     -0.14 
US 10YR              1.68     -0.13      0.00 
SPOT GOLD              1729.55      0.03      0.50 
US CRUDE                 87.09     -0.33     -0.29 
DOW JONES             12836.89      0.38     48.38 
ASIA ADRS              120.25      0.41      0.49 
FTSE 100              5791.03      0.68     39.00 
------------------------------------------------------------ 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set for weekly gain as outlook 
improves 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on banks after better US, 
China data 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic
chemical and petroleum products, plans to develop an integrated
port in East Java for the next 10 years starting 2013, with a
total investment of up to 9 trillion rupiah ($934.82 million),
said Finance Director Mery Sofi. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Benakat Petroleum Energy expects to post net
profit of $159 million this year, up significantly from its
prior forecast of $3 million, following the acquisitions of coal
miner Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, said director Michael Wong.
The company expects 2013 revenue to reach $425 million from this
year's $40 million. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk expects to post 2013
revenue of 1.05 trillion rupiah, up 5 percent from this year's
forecast of 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Immanuel Sutarto.
(Investor Daily)
    - Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk
 director Marwoto Soebiakno said its new financing from
January to September has reached 24.4 trillion rupiah. (Investor
Daily)
    - Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to develop its
sixth Tunjungan Plaza shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java with
a total investment of 1.2 trillion rupiah, said director Sutandi
Purnomosidi, adding that the firm expects to complete the
project in 2016. (Investor Daily)
    - The government expects to open bidding for at least 14
infrastructure projects worth up to $6.09 billion, under a
public-private partnership scheme, in 2013, said Dedy Supriadi
Priatna, deputy planning minister, adding that the government
will hold most of the tender in between January to April.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will
spend up to 4.4 trillion rupiah to develop apartment in West
Jakarta and four hotels in Java, said director Veri Y. Setiady.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Supermarket firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa 
plans to open six new outlets next year, mainly in Java and
Sumatera, that will need cash of around 210-480 billion rupiah,
said corporate secretary Setyadi Surya. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesia supreme court has rejected bankruptcy ruling of
the country's largest telecommunication operator PT Telkomsel,
an affiliation of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and
Telekomunikasi Indonesia against mobile content
provider PT Prima Jaya Informatika, saying the bankruptcy terms
were not fulfilled. (Kontan)
    
($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

