Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 23

JAKARTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, plans to develop an integrated port in East Java for the next 10 years starting 2013, with a total investment of up to 9 trillion rupiah ($934.82 million), said Finance Director Mery Sofi. (Investor Daily)

- PT Benakat Petroleum Energy expects to post net profit of $159 million this year, up significantly from its prior forecast of $3 million, following the acquisitions of coal miner Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, said director Michael Wong. The company expects 2013 revenue to reach $425 million from this year's $40 million. (Investor Daily)

- PT Eterindo Wahanatama Tbk expects to post 2013 revenue of 1.05 trillion rupiah, up 5 percent from this year's forecast of 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Immanuel Sutarto. (Investor Daily)

- Auto financing company PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk director Marwoto Soebiakno said its new financing from January to September has reached 24.4 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- Property developer Pakuwon Group plans to develop its sixth Tunjungan Plaza shopping mall in Surabaya, East Java with a total investment of 1.2 trillion rupiah, said director Sutandi Purnomosidi, adding that the firm expects to complete the project in 2016. (Investor Daily)

- The government expects to open bidding for at least 14 infrastructure projects worth up to $6.09 billion, under a public-private partnership scheme, in 2013, said Dedy Supriadi Priatna, deputy planning minister, adding that the government will hold most of the tender in between January to April. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land will spend up to 4.4 trillion rupiah to develop apartment in West Jakarta and four hotels in Java, said director Veri Y. Setiady. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Supermarket firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to open six new outlets next year, mainly in Java and Sumatera, that will need cash of around 210-480 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Setyadi Surya. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- Indonesia supreme court has rejected bankruptcy ruling of the country's largest telecommunication operator PT Telkomsel, an affiliation of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and Telekomunikasi Indonesia against mobile content provider PT Prima Jaya Informatika, saying the bankruptcy terms were not fulfilled. (Kontan)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:

> Indonesia's mining rules change again
> Friedland backs Nat Rothschild over Bumi
> Waskita Karya aims for $126 mln December IPO
> Antam hopes to double nickel output in 2013

($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah)