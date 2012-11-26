FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 26
November 26, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.

------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT --------------  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1409.15       1.3    18.120 
 USD/JPY                   82.49         0.1     0.080 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6934         --     0.000 
 SPOT GOLD                 1749.85     -0.14    -2.540 
 US CRUDE                  88.1        -0.20    -0.180 
 DOW JONES                 13009.68     1.35    172.79 
 ASIA ADRS                122.41       1.80      2.16 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk expects
sales volume of 15-16 million tonnes in 2012, lower than its
initial target of 18.5 million tonnes, due to low demand, said
CEO Asam Milawarma. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> The bread, cookies and instant noodles association (Arobim)
expects domestic instant noodles consumption to reach 18.38
billion packs in 2013, up 15 percent from this year's forecast
of 15.98 billion packs, said the chairman Sribugo Suratmo.
(Investor Daily)
> Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of
PT Astra International Tbk, reported its crude palm
oil (CPO) output from January to October rose 12.7 percent to
1.18 million tonnes, said Tofan Mahdi, head of public relations.
(Kontan)
    
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

