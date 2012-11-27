FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 27
November 27, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT --------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
 USD/JPY                    81.94     -0.15     -0.12 
 US 10YR                1.66     -0.21      0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                1750.00      0.09      1.51 
 US CRUDE                   87.85      0.10      0.11 
 DOW JONES               12967.37     -0.33    -42.31 
 ASIA ADRS                122.13     -0.23     -0.28 
 FTSE 100                5786.72     -0.56    -32.42 
  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro rise on Greek debt deal
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta at record close; Greece deal
awaited 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
> State-owned cement firm PT Semen Baturaja expects
to raise around 1 trillion rupiah ($104.17 million) from an
initial public offering in February 2013, said CEO Pamudji
Rahardjo, adding the firm plans to build a new factory with a
capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year. (Investor Daily)
> Coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk expects profit before
tax (EBITDA) in 2012 to reach $1 billion-$1.3 billion, lower
than $1.5 billion in the previous year, due to higher coal cash
cost, the firm said in a statement to the bourse. (Kontan)
> Chinese tyre maker Shandong O'Green Tyres Co Ltd plans to
build a tyre factory in Cikampek, West Java, with an investment
of $500 million, said CEO Wang Zi Rong. The factory will start
operation in February 2014. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
> The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI)
forecast crude palm oil (CPO) output in 2013 to reach 30.4
million tonnes, up 7 percent from this year's target of 28.4
million tonnes. (Kontan)
> British racing carmaker McLaren will open its first dealer in
Indonesia in the first quarter of 2013, eyeing the country's
rising high-end consumers, said Indrajit Sardjono, CEO of PT
Mega Performa, McLaren's sole agent distributor. (Kontan)

    
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei edges down, investors cautious after fast-paced rally
                                                          
> Prices rise as fiscal worries, Spain drive safety bi   
> Euro firm after Greek deal, yen edges up              
> Gold ticks higher after Greek debt deal               
> Oil falls on concerns about Greece debt, U.S. budget   
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Environmental concerns add to palm oil's demand woes
                                                
> Indonesia keeps Dec crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes
unchanged                                       



    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
    ($1 = 9,600 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
