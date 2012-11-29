FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 29
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 29, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT --------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
  S&P 500                  1409.93      0.79     10.99  
 USD/JPY                    82.16      0.13      0.11 
 US 10YR                1.63     -0.07      0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                1722.40      0.18      3.09 
 US CRUDE                   86.67      0.21      0.18 
 DOW JONES               12985.11      0.83    106.98 
 ASIA ADRS                121.56      0.21      0.25 
 FTSE 100                5803.28      0.06      3.57 
  ------------------------------------------------------------- 
   

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up on hopes of U.S. budget deal
 
SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia
lags 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, a unit
of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to develop a palm
oil processing plant in West Sulawesi at an investment of $75
million, said director Santosa. The plant will have a capacity
of 2,000 tonnes per day and its construction will be completed
in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia).
> Food firm PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk plans to
spend $200 million-$250 million in 2013 to expand its palm oil
plantation, said corporate secretary Werianty Setiawan. The firm
also plans to build factory to boost its noodle capacity to 15
billion packs per year. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
> State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk eyes a
3x600 MW steam power plant project in South Sumatera worth $2.25
billion, said CEO Milawarma, adding that the firm would invite
foreign investors to work on the project. (Investor Daily)
> Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is
targeting sales of 1.56 trillion rupiah ($162.50 million) next
year, up 30 percent from this year's forecast of 1.2 trillion
rupiah, said finance director Yenni Husodo. (Bisnis Indonesia,
Kontan)

    
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing            
 > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talks       
 > Yen off 1-week high, euro firm on renewed U.S. fiscal hopes
                                                          
 > Gold inches up after sell-off; US fiscal worries weigh 
 > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope   
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
 
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:  

Indonesia to import 720,000 T rice from Vietnam, India
                                                 
Indonesia chief econ min says "no decision yet" on mining
divestment rule                                  
Indonesia needs additional 1.2 mln kl of subsidised fuel for
2012                                             
Adaro Energy sees 2013 coal production up 5 pct  
Indonesia sets 2013 beef equivalent import quota at 80,000 T
                                                 
Indonesia plans to prolong divestment period for foreign miners
                                                 
Bumi Resources says sees 2012 coal production at 75 mln T
                                                 
Indonesia sees Q4 economic growth at 5.9-6.3 pct y/y
                                                 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS  
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong     
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
       
    OTHER MARKETS  
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds   
    ADR Report    LME metals   
           
    STOCKS NEWS  
    US  
    Europe  
    Asia    
      
    DIARIES & DATA:   
    U.S. earnings diary       
    European diary       
    Asia Macro          
          
    TOP NEWS  
    Front Page         Asian companies  
    U.S. company News European companies  
    Forex news          Global Economy  
    Tech, Media and Telecoms  
    Financials          General/political  
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:   
    topnews.session.rservices.com  
    ($1 = 9,600 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.