Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 30
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1415.95      0.43%     6.020 
 USD/JPY                   82.06       -0.07%    -0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6164          --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1724.56     -0.01%    -0.230 
 US CRUDE                  87.61       -0.52%    -0.460 
 DOW JONES                 13021.82     0.28%     36.71 
 ASIA ADRS                123.18       1.33%      1.62 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares higher, capped by U.S. fiscal
worries 
SE ASIA STOCKS--Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund buying
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
> PT Ancora Indonesia Resources Tbk expects 2013
revenue to touch $170 million, up 13 percent from this year's
forecast of $150 million, boosted by higher sales of ammonium
nitrate, said CEO Dharma Djojonegoro. (Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia)
> Lender PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk plans to issue
bonds worth 3 trillion rupiah ($312.50 million) for credit
expansion, said Director Hendrawan Danasaputra, adding that the
firm is considering setting a coupon at 7.5-9.5 percent.

> PT Fastfood Indonesia Tbk, the franchise holder of
KFC brand, plans to open 25-30 new outlets next year, raising
the number of its outlets to 456 in 98 cities across the
country, said director Justinus D. Juwono. (Kontan)
> Deputy trade minister Bayu Krisnamurthi said domestic CPO
consumption will rise 13 percent in 2013 to 8.5 million tonnes
from current 7.5 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of U.S. Chevron Corp.
, said it is expecting 2013 oil output at 355,000 barrels
per day, same as this year's target. (Investor Daily)
> Domestic demand for flour is expected to increase to 5.4
million tonnes next year, up 6-7 percent from 2012 due to rising
consumption of noodle, bread, cookies and biscuits, said Ratna
Sari Loppies, chairman of Indonesia's flour mills association.

   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff'       
 > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day    
 > Euro holds below 1-month high on U.S. fiscal blues     
 > Gold headed for biggest weekly loss since early Nov    
 > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions    
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia        
 
 
   INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:  
Refinery growth to boost Indonesia's palm oil output next year
 
Mine closures in Jambi highlight coal industry crunch
 
Indonesia plans to issue global sukuk in H2 2013 
Indonesia plans foreign bonds worth 14 pct of 2013 issuance
 
POLL-Indonesia Oct exports seen improving, Nov inflation mild
 
Indonesia 2013 palm output set to rise 7 pct     
Indonesia sees 2012 deficit at 2.3 pct           
    
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
