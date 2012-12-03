Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 3

JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1416.18 0.02% 0.230 USD/JPY 82.4 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1716.34 0.08% 1.450 US CRUDE 88.88 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13025.58 0.03% 3.76 ASIA ADRS 123.34 0.13% 0.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares crawl higher after firm China PMI SE ASIA STOCKS-Bangkok at 16-1/2 year high; Jakarta near 8-week low STOCKS TO WATCH > General Motors Corp plans to add 20 car dealerships in Indonesia in 2013, versus their existing 55 dealerships, said Martin Apfel, the company's Asia Head. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia will struggle to hit its 2013 oil output target of 900,000 barrels per day, Deputy Energy Minister Rudi Rubiandini said, with production expected to remain unchanged from 2012's forecast of 870,000 barrels per day. (Investor Daily) > Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk said it has raised its capital expenditure in 2012 to between 9 trillion and 10 trillion rupiah from an earlier target of between 7 trillion to 8 trillion rupiah, to expand 3G mobile network coverage. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends flat as 'fiscal cliff' focus lingers > Prices flat as profit-taking offsets month-end buying > Euro subdued, China data cheers Aussie dlr > Gold steady; U.S. fiscal uncertainty weighs > Oil posts first monthly rise since August > Palm oil slips on investor caution, suffers third monthly loss > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: PREVIEW-Indonesia Oct exports seen improving, Nov inflation mild Nickel's bounce to be hit by heavy 2013 surplus Indonesia's SMART sees 2013 palm oil output rising by up to 10 pct Asia Coffee-Indonesia premiums at 6-mth high; trade freezes Palm oil prices set for a volatile 2013 in oversupplied market ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: