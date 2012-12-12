FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 12
December 12, 2012

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0157 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1427.84      0.65%     9.290 
 USD/JPY                   82.56        0.06%     0.050 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6524          --    -0.003 
 SPOT GOLD                 1710.11      0.02%     0.260 
 US CRUDE                  85.93        0.16%     0.140 
 DOW JONES                 13248.44     0.60%     78.56 
 ASIA ADRS                124.97       0.52%      0.65 
 THAI STOCKS              1341.33      0.48%      6.38  
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                         
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar pressured before 
Fed. 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine index at all-time closing high. 
 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - PT Bakrieland Development will sell assets
including PT Bakrie Toll Road which owns five toll roads worth 2
trillion rupiah and a 50 percent stake in Lido Resort worth 1
trillion rupiah, said CEO Ambono Januarianto. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Textile Association sees exports to Asian
countries reaching $1.02 billion in 2013, up 5 percent from this
year's forecast of $950 million, said secretary general Ernovian
G Ismy. (Investor Daily)
    - PT Toyota Astra Motor, a unit of car maker Astra
International, is optimistic about achieving a 2012
car sales target of 400,000 units. November sales reached
370,987 units, up 30.4 percent from the same period last year,
CEO Johnny Darmawan said. (Investor Daily)
    - Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy said it will
seal a deal to acquire two oil and gas blocks in South and
Central Sumatra, said CEO Andhika Anindyaguna. The company plans
to spend $46 million next year for exploration activities.
(Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Semen Gresik is finalizing a deal to acquire
a majority stake in Vietnam-based Thang Long Cement JSC on
December 18, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto, adding that Thang Long
Cement currently owns a factory with production capacity of 2.3
million tonnes per year. (Investor Daily)  
    - Coal miner PT Atlas Resources sees coal output
in 2013 between 1.5 million and 4.5 million tonnes, up from this
year's target of 1.5 million tonnes, said CEO Andre Abdi.
(Kontan)
    - State-controlled telecom company PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia expects its 2013 revenues up 8-10 percent
from this year's target of between 75.53 trillion rupiah to
76.95 trillion rupiah, said CEO Arief Yahya. (Bisnis Indonesia)
  
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election     
 > Prices drop on U.S., Europe hopes; Fed eyed             
 > Dollar on defensive as market eyes Fed stimulus        
 > Gold steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome     
 > Oil up on OPEC output decline, ahead of group's meeting 
        
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia cbank holds rate at 5.75 pct         
> Indonesia to ban poultry imports from Australia 
> Indonesia wheat imports to rise 6-7 pct in 2013 
> Indonesia govt not backing palm tax change     

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; and Andjarsari Paramaditha,;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
