Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 13

JAKARTA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04 0.64 USD/JPY 83.24 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.69 -0.79 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1707.51 -0.24 -4.04 US CRUDE 86.71 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02 -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46 0.58 FTSE 100 5945.85 0.35 20.88 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus steps SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes STOCKS TO WATCH - Property developer PT Bakrieland Development plans to develop apartment and housing projects next year with a total investment of 3 trillion rupiah, said CEO Ambono Janurianto. The company sees revenues in 2013 growing more than 20 percent and net profit up 10 percent. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - State construction company Adhi Karya plans to spend 1.96 trillion rupiah on eight projects that include high-rise building, housing and hotel starting in 2013, said corporate secretary Amrozi Hamidi. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Phone operator PT Indosat is considering selling 5 percent or 239.82 million shares in PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure to pay debt, said CEO Alexander Rusli. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - The net profit of national banks has reached 76.12 trillion rupiah from January to October, up 20 percent from 63.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier, a survey by the central bank showed. Total loan disbursement were up 23 percent to 2,601.76 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily) - Indonesia's domestic cement consumption from January to November grew 15 percent to 49.8 million tonnes, driven mainly by the property and infrastructure sectors, said Cement Association Chairman Widodo Santoso, adding it is targeting consumption in 2012 of 54 million tonnes, up 12 percent from last year's 48 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia has disbursed loans worth $100 million to Sintesa Group to finance its steam and gas power plant project, said CEO Dato Kahirullah Ramli. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily) - Retailer PT Matahari Department Store said in a statement to the stock exchange that Asia Color Company will sell 40 percent shares in the company to a strategic investor via private placement. (Kontan) - Shipping company PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi plans $120 million in capital expenditure next year to buy new vessels, said CEO Theo Lekatompessy. (Kontan, Investor Daily) - PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia plans to participate in the bidding for a 2x300 megawatt steam power plant project worth $1.2 billion in South Sumatra, said CEO Henry Sitanggang. (Kontan) - Oil and gas company PT Medco Energy Internasional is targeting profit before tax of $363 million in 2013, up 10 percent from this year's forecast $330 million, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. The company is optimistic about achieving its 2012 and 2013 output target of 65,000 barrels oil equivalent per day and plans $360 million in capital expenditure next year to finance exploration activities, Mahfoedz added. (Kontan, Investor Daily) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > Treasuries drop on Fed's new bond-buying program > Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Coal miner Bumi moves towards Bakrie divorce > Indonesia sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise > Semen Baturaja aims February IPO > Car sales hit record high as Nov sales jump > Indonesia appoint taskforce as FIFA ban looms ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,630 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)