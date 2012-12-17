Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 17

JAKARTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.58 -0.41 -5.870 USD/JPY 83.96 -0.42 -0.350 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7127 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1688.74 -0.37 -6.350 US CRUDE 86.91 0.21 0.180 DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27 -35.71 ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen fall boosts Nikkei, Asian shares pause on "fiscal cliff" SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila underperforms; profit-taking derails rally STOCKS TO WATCH - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans capital expenditure of between 1 trillion and 1.4 trillion rupiah next year, up 25-75 percent from this year, to increase capacity, said finance director Vidjongtius. (Kontan) - State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia aims to get a $1.2 billion bank loan to help finance capital expenditure next year of $2 billion, said finance director Honesty Basyir. (Kontan) - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, via its unit PT Santosa Agrido (Santori), plans to develop feedlot facilities with production capacity of 90,000 cattle per year, in Shandong province, China, in early 2013, said Dayan Antoni, Santori's head of business development. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - Phone operator PT Indosat plans to spend $800 million on capital expenditure that will mostly be used to modernize its network and infrastructure, said CEO Alexander Rusli. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty > Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy > Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory > Gold steady; US budget talks in focus > Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Clogged ports strain Indonesia growth prospects > Axis Telecom unit eyes $300 mln tower sale > Indonesia escapes soccer ban from festive FIFA ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9635 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)