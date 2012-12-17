FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 17
December 17, 2012 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1413.58     -0.41     -5.870 
 USD/JPY                   83.96       -0.42     -0.350 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7127          --     0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1688.74     -0.37     -6.350 
 US CRUDE                  86.91        0.21      0.180 
 DOW JONES                 13135.01    -0.27     -35.71 
 ASIA ADRS                125.98       0.50       0.63 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                               
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen fall boosts Nikkei, Asian shares pause on
"fiscal cliff" 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila underperforms; profit-taking derails 
rally 
 
   
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans
capital expenditure of between 1 trillion and 1.4 trillion
rupiah next year, up 25-75 percent from this year, to increase
capacity, said finance director Vidjongtius. (Kontan)
    - State-controlled telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
 aims to get a $1.2 billion bank loan to help finance
capital expenditure next year of $2 billion, said finance
director Honesty Basyir. (Kontan)
    - Agri-food company PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia,
via its unit PT Santosa Agrido (Santori), plans to develop
feedlot facilities with production capacity of 90,000 cattle per
year, in Shandong province, China, in early 2013, said Dayan
Antoni, Santori's head of business development. (Kontan, Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Phone operator PT Indosat  plans to spend $800
million on capital expenditure that will mostly be used to
modernize its network and infrastructure, said CEO Alexander
Rusli. (Kontan) 

   MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty  
 > Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy     
 > Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory       
 > Gold steady; US budget talks in focus                
 > Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry 
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Clogged ports strain Indonesia growth prospects 
> Axis Telecom unit eyes $300 mln tower sale     
> Indonesia escapes soccer ban from festive FIFA 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 
($1 = 9635 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

