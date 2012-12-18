FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 18
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 18, 2012 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0120 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1430.36      1.19%    16.780 
 USD/JPY                   83.86       -0.02%    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7926          --     0.019 
 SPOT GOLD                 1699.01      0.08%     1.360 
 US CRUDE                  87.57        0.42%     0.370 
 DOW JONES                 13235.39     0.76%    100.38 
 ASIA ADRS                126.67       0.55%      0.69 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
                                      
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on "fiscal cliff" 
hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty
 

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to
issue global bonds worth between $300 million and $500 million
in the first quarter of 2013, to disburse more foreign exchange
loans, said finance director Achmad Baiquni. The bank forecasts
loan growth in 2013 at around 20 percent.(Investor Daily, Bisnis
Indonesia, Kontan) 
    - Phone operator PT Indosat sees revenues in 2013
growing between 7 percent and 8 percent, said CEO Alexander
Rusli.(Investor Daily)
    - PT Aneka Tambang and Sumitomo Corp have
signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract to
build a 2x30 megawatt steam power plant worth $145 million in
southeast Sulawesi, said Antam's CEO Alwinsyah Lubis. (Investor
Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia has secured $1.6
billion in loans from foreign and local banks to build 160
megawatts power plants, said CEO Henry H Sitanggang. (Investor
Daily)
    - Lender PT Bank Mayapada Internasional plans to
boost capital by up to 1 trillion rupiah next year from a bond
and rights issue to disburse more loans, said CEO Hariyono
Tjahjarijadi. The bank sees loan growth up by 25 percent to 30
percent. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land booked
pre-sales of 5.57 trillion rupiah from January to November,
higher than its full-year target of 5 trillion rupiah, said
corporate secretary Justini Omas, adding that the firm now sees
pre-sales reaching 5.8 trillion rupiah by the end of this year.
(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - State plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara X (PTPN)
is targeting sugar output of 538,000 tonnes in 2013, up from
this year's 494,000 tonnes, said CEO Subiyono. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's manufacturing industry is seen to expand 7.13
percent next year, higher than this year's forecast of 6.75
percent, said Industry Minister MS Hidayat. (Investor Daily,
Kontan)

   MARKET NEWS 
 > Optimism about 'cliff' boosts market; financials lead 
 > Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dim safety bid   
 > Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election   
 > Gold flat as investors watch U.S. fiscal talks        
 > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks            
 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia      
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Indonesia sees 2013 raw sugar imports up 3 pct 
> Clogged ports strain Indonesia growth prospects 
       
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  
    topnews.session.rservices.com 

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
