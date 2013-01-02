FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 2
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2013 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
S&P 500                   1426.19      1.69%    23.760 
USD/JPY                   86.91        0.28%     0.240 
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7565          --     0.000 
SPOT GOLD                 1673.04     -0.09%    -1.500 
US CRUDE                  91.96        0.15%     0.140 
DOW JONES                 13104.14     1.28%    166.03 
ASIA ADRS                132.46       1.53%      2.00 
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to 
wire 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end strong 2012 on high note  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - The government expects total investment in oil and gas in
2013 will reach $17 billion or 80 percent of its total target of
$23 billion, said Widhyawan Prawiraatmaja, deputy planning of
oil and gas watchdog caretaker SK Migas, adding that it sees
2012 oil and gas output that will come from 47 oil and gas
fields, will reach 957 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

    - State-owned postal firm PT Pos Indonesia plans to sell
25-30 percent of its enlarged capital via initial public
offering (IPO) in the second half of 2013, said CEO I Ketut
Mardjana, adding that the firm expects to raise between 1
trillion rupiah and 1.5 trillion rupiah for expansion. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional
 sees revenues in 2013 reaching $270 million as
production is expected to reach 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Cement producer PT Semen Gresik expects
production in 2013 to reach 28.3 million tonnes, up from this
year's 22.6 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) says
domestic motorcycle sales in 2013 will fall 15 percent, due to
slowing demand after the government introduced a new policy on
minimum down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent,
its chairman Sigit Kumala said. Sales in 2012 fell to 7.1
million units from 8.01 units in 2011 as per the association
records. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Cement firm Holcim Indonesia has signed a
royalty fee agreement with affiliated company Holcim Technology
Ltd to increase royalty fee from the existing 1.7
percent of sales to 4 percent in 2013 and 5 percent in 2014. The
royalty fee increase is related to higher licensing, group and
industrial fees. (smcbKontan)
        
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade'  
> Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism  
> TREASURIES-Prices end yr lower as fiscal deal seen near 
> Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall   
> Gold up 6 pct in 2012; rallies late on US fiscal deal 
> Brent crude rises, hits record annual average for 2012 
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Magnitude 5.6 quake off Sulawesi, Indonesia   
> Nov trade seen in deficit,Dec inflation eases 
> Bumi confirms CEO Nalin Rathod will step down [ID:nWLA7186  ] 
> Issuers rush to market in H1,ahead rate hikes 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.