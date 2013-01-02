Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 2

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0130 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1426.19 1.69% 23.760 USD/JPY 86.91 0.28% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7565 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1673.04 -0.09% -1.500 US CRUDE 91.96 0.15% 0.140 DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28% 166.03 ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53% 2.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to wire SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end strong 2012 on high note STOCKS TO WATCH - The government expects total investment in oil and gas in 2013 will reach $17 billion or 80 percent of its total target of $23 billion, said Widhyawan Prawiraatmaja, deputy planning of oil and gas watchdog caretaker SK Migas, adding that it sees 2012 oil and gas output that will come from 47 oil and gas fields, will reach 957 barrels of oil equivalent per day. - State-owned postal firm PT Pos Indonesia plans to sell 25-30 percent of its enlarged capital via initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2013, said CEO I Ketut Mardjana, adding that the firm expects to raise between 1 trillion rupiah and 1.5 trillion rupiah for expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional sees revenues in 2013 reaching $270 million as production is expected to reach 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, said CEO Lukman Mahfoedz. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cement producer PT Semen Gresik expects production in 2013 to reach 28.3 million tonnes, up from this year's 22.6 million tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto. (Bisnis Indonesia) - The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) says domestic motorcycle sales in 2013 will fall 15 percent, due to slowing demand after the government introduced a new policy on minimum down payment for automotive loans at 20 to 30 percent, its chairman Sigit Kumala said. Sales in 2012 fell to 7.1 million units from 8.01 units in 2011 as per the association records. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Cement firm Holcim Indonesia has signed a royalty fee agreement with affiliated company Holcim Technology Ltd to increase royalty fee from the existing 1.7 percent of sales to 4 percent in 2013 and 5 percent in 2014. The royalty fee increase is related to higher licensing, group and industrial fees. (smcbKontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade' > Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism > TREASURIES-Prices end yr lower as fiscal deal seen near > Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall > Gold up 6 pct in 2012; rallies late on US fiscal deal > Brent crude rises, hits record annual average for 2012 > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Magnitude 5.6 quake off Sulawesi, Indonesia > Nov trade seen in deficit,Dec inflation eases > Bumi confirms CEO Nalin Rathod will step down [ID:nWLA7186 ] > Issuers rush to market in H1,ahead rate hikes ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: