FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 3
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------  
             INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG  
S&P 500             1462.42      2.54      36.23 
USD/JPY               87.24     -0.11      -0.10 
US 10YR           1.83     -0.08       0.00 
SPOT GOLD           1688.74      0.14       2.39 
US CRUDE              92.74     -0.41      -0.38 
DOW JONES          13412.55      2.35     308.41 
ASIA ADRS           136.04      2.70       3.58 
FTSE 100           6027.37      2.20     129.56 
-------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, commodities rise on US fiscal 
deal 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most start the new year higher after U.S. 
budget deal 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam is
targeting 2013 coal sales of more than 20 million tonnes from
last year's sales of 16.3 million tonnes, said CEO Milawarma,
adding that the firm plans to spend above 2.5 trillion rupiah on
capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - ExxonMobil has decided to call off a plan to sell
assets in its LNG production units in Aceh, Sumatra, said Public
Affair Officer Erwin Maryoto. Indonesian government has ordered
ExxonMobil Indonesia to replace the firm's president Richard J.
Owen after being dissatisfied with the oil and gas contractor's
performance under the American executive's leadership, Interim
upstream oil and gas regulatory task force (SKSMigas) spokesman
Hadi Prasetyo said. The government has decided to not grant any
request to extend Owen's one-year term ending in February.

    - Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's largest bank by
assets, is optimistic about achieving a 2012 loan growth target
at between 22 to 24 percent, said Finance Director Pahala N.
Mansury. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's automotive manufacturer association (Gaikindo)
expects car sales in 2013 to grow only 10 percent at 1.2 million
units, lower than last year's growth at around 23 percent, over
concern on higher production cost and reducing consumer
purchasing power, said chairman Jongkie D. Sugiarto. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Indonesia's Cement Association expects domestic cement
consumption to grow between 10 percent to 12 percent in 2013 to
61 million tonnes, driven by property sector and infrastructure
development under an economic development master plan (MP3EI),
said chairman Widodo Santoso. (Bisnis Indonesia)
        
   MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade'  
> Wall St starts new year with a bang after 'cliff' deal  
> Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high    
> Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies; yen sinks   
> Gold up after U.S. budget deal but seen vulnerable    
> Oil rises on US fiscal deal, hits highest since Oct    
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia       
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: 
> Bumi Resources swings to nine-month net loss  
> Nov trade deficit narrows, exports still soft 
> Telkom plans Myanmar expansion                
> Dec Sumatra coffee bean exports rise 127 pct  
> Nov foreign tourist arrival rise 5.94 pct y/y 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS 
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
      
    OTHER MARKETS 
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
          
    STOCKS NEWS 
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
     
    DIARIES & DATA:  
    U.S. earnings diary      
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
         
    TOP NEWS 
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.