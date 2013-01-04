Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 4

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 87.62 0.45 0.39 US 10YR 1.91 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1661.51 -0.09 -1.44 US CRUDE 92.81 -0.12 -0.11 DOW JONES 13391.36 -0.16 -21.19 ASIA ADRS 135.09 -0.70 -0.95 FTSE 100 6047.34 0.33 19.97 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on Fed minutes, dollar extends gain SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at all-time high; others rise on higher volume STOCKS TO WATCH > Indonesia's biggest construction company, PT Wijaya Karya , expects to start working on a housing project worth 900 billion rupiah ($93.22 million) in Algeria early next year, said corporate secretary Natal Argawan. The company is currently negotiating with a local partner to work on the project. (Bisnis Indonesia) > State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga plans to issue bonds worth 1.8 trillion rupiah ($186.43 million) in the third quarter of 2013 to refinance its maturing debt worth 1.77 trillion rupiah in October, said finance director Reynaldi Hermasjah. The company also plans to spend between 6 trillion rupiah and 7 trillion rupiah in capex this year, financed by internal cash and bank loans, to acquire 8 toll roads, said CEO Adityawarman.(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) > Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers plans to expand into retail business in the second half of 2013, said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto, adding the company will spend between $5 million and $7 million on the expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia) > Truck manufacturer PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia is targeting sales of 40,000 units in 2013, up around 16 percent from last year's sales of 34,500 units, said director Santiko Wardoyo. The company plans to add 20 to 30 new showrooms in 2013. (Bisnis Indonesia) > The finance ministry has forecast fuel subsidies in 2012 will surpass 211.9 trillion rupiah ($21.95 billion), higher than its budgeted target of 137.4 trillion rupiah, said minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan) > Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($258.93 million) in capital expenditure this year to acquire more land, develop office buildings and finance projects in Bali, said investor relations officer Nathan Tanugraha. (Kontan) > State utility company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to develop an LNG mini terminal in Batam, with a total investment of $100 million, said Suryadi Mardjoeki, head of PLN's fuel and gas division. It expects the terminal will have a capacity of 15 million metric standard cubic feet per day, and will start operation in 2015. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 2.9 pct on U.S. cliff news, exporters > Fed minutes short-circuit Wall St rally > Benchmark yields hit 8-month high on Fed wariness > Yen drops vs dollar; U.S. jobs data awaited > Gold down 1.2 pct as Fed minutes show doubts on QE > Brent crude slips as profit taking, Fed minutes weigh > Palm oil slips; demand hopes curb losses INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia buys more W.African crude > Bulog says rice stocks at 2.3 mln tonnes > Bumi shares slide after hefty 9-month loss ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9655.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)