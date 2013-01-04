FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 4
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 4, 2013 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------- 
                INSTRUMENT        LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG  
 USD/JPY                  87.62      0.45         0.39 
 US 10YR              1.91     -0.08         0.00 
 SPOT GOLD              1661.51     -0.09        -1.44 
 US CRUDE                 92.81     -0.12        -0.11 
 DOW JONES             13391.36     -0.16       -21.19 
 ASIA ADRS              135.09     -0.70        -0.95 
 FTSE 100              6047.34      0.33        19.97 
 ------------------------------------------------------------ 
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on Fed minutes, dollar
extends gain 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at all-time high; others rise on
higher volume 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
> Indonesia's biggest construction company, PT Wijaya Karya
, expects to start working on a housing project worth
900 billion rupiah ($93.22 million) in Algeria early next year,
said corporate secretary Natal Argawan. The company is currently
negotiating with a local partner to work on the project. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga plans to
issue bonds worth 1.8 trillion rupiah ($186.43 million) in the
third quarter of 2013 to refinance its maturing debt worth 1.77
trillion rupiah in October, said finance director Reynaldi
Hermasjah. The company also plans to spend between 6 trillion
rupiah and 7 trillion rupiah in capex this year, financed by
internal cash and bank loans, to acquire 8 toll roads, said CEO
Adityawarman.(Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
> Clothing maker PT Pan Brothers plans to expand into
retail business in the second half of 2013, said deputy CEO Anne
Patricia Sutanto, adding the company will spend between $5
million and $7 million on the expansion. (Bisnis Indonesia)
> Truck manufacturer PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia is targeting
sales of 40,000 units in 2013, up around 16 percent from last
year's sales of 34,500 units, said director Santiko Wardoyo. The
company plans to add 20 to 30 new showrooms in 2013. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
> The finance ministry has forecast fuel subsidies in 2012 will
surpass 211.9 trillion rupiah ($21.95 billion), higher than its
budgeted target of 137.4 trillion rupiah, said minister Agus
Martowardojo. (Kontan)
> Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty plans to
spend 2.5 trillion rupiah ($258.93 million) in capital
expenditure this year to acquire more land, develop office
buildings and finance projects in Bali, said investor relations
officer Nathan Tanugraha. (Kontan)
> State utility company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
 plans to develop an LNG mini terminal in Batam, with
a total investment of $100 million, said Suryadi Mardjoeki, head
of PLN's fuel and gas division. It expects the terminal will
have a capacity of 15 million metric standard cubic feet per
day, and will start operation in 2015. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 2.9 pct on U.S. cliff news, exporters      
> Fed minutes short-circuit Wall St rally                 
> Benchmark yields hit 8-month high on Fed wariness      
> Yen drops vs dollar; U.S. jobs data awaited           
> Gold down 1.2 pct as Fed minutes show doubts on QE    
> Brent crude slips as profit taking, Fed minutes weigh  
> Palm oil slips; demand hopes curb losses              

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> Indonesia buys more W.African crude          
> Bulog says rice stocks at 2.3 mln tonnes     
> Bumi shares slide after hefty 9-month loss   
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

    
($1 = 9655.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.