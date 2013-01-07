Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 7

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1466.47 0.49% 7.100 USD/JPY 88.05 -0.12% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.892 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1659.69 0.20% 3.240 US CRUDE 93 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 13435.21 0.33% 43.85 ASIA ADRS 135.28 0.15% 0.20 THAI STOCKS 1416.66 0.59% 8.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Basel ruling supports banks SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record high STOCKS TO WATCH > The value of imported mobile phones, tablets and laptops from January to October reached $2.41 billion, up nearly 18 percent from $2.05 billion at the same period last year, boosted by buoyant domestic demand, said Bachrul Chairi, acting director general for foreign trade at the trade ministry. (Investor Daily) > Indonesia is optimistic that the economy grew 6.3 percent in 2012 from a year earlier, said Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan) > State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 400 billion rupiah ($41.41 million) this year to build a drug factory in East Jakarta, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips after 5-session rally; utility shares drop > S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data > US yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fears > Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs > Gold prices flat, U.S. stimulus concerns weigh > Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data > Palm slips but investors pin hopes on higher exports INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Forex reserves rise to $112.8 bln in Dec ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: