Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 7
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related
and market news that could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1466.47      0.49%     7.100 
 USD/JPY                   88.05       -0.12%    -0.110 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.892           --    -0.011 
 SPOT GOLD                 1659.69      0.20%     3.240 
 US CRUDE                  93          -0.10%    -0.090 
 DOW JONES                 13435.21     0.33%     43.85 
 ASIA ADRS                135.28       0.15%      0.20 
 THAI STOCKS              1416.66      0.59%      8.25 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  

     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Basel ruling supports
banks 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines end the week at record
high 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
> The value of imported mobile phones, tablets and laptops from
January to October reached $2.41 billion, up nearly 18 percent
from $2.05 billion at the same period last year, boosted by
buoyant domestic demand, said Bachrul Chairi, acting director
general for foreign trade at the trade ministry. (Investor
Daily)
> Indonesia is optimistic that the economy grew 6.3 percent in
2012 from a year earlier, said Finance Minister Agus
Martowardojo. (Kontan)
> State-controlled pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk
 plans to issue bonds worth 400 billion rupiah ($41.41
million) this year to build a drug factory in East Jakarta, said
corporate secretary Djoko Rusdianto. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips after 5-session rally; utility shares drop  
> S&P 500 finishes at 5-year high on economic data         
> US yields hover near 8-month high on Fed policy fears   
> Dollar steady vs yen, close to July 2010 highs         
> Gold prices flat, U.S. stimulus concerns weigh         
> Brent crude falls, demand concerns offset US jobs data  
> Palm slips but investors pin hopes on higher exports   

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> Forex reserves rise to $112.8 bln in Dec      

      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
