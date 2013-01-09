FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 9
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
January 9, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1457.15     -0.32     -4.74 
 USD/JPY                   87.27        0.28      0.24 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8744         --     -0.03 
 SPOT GOLD                 1659.2       0.04      0.60 
 US CRUDE                  93.15        0.00      0.00 
 DOW JONES                 13328.85    -0.41    -55.44 
 ASIA ADRS                131.95      -1.52     -2.04 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
     
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares in ranges as earnings eyed
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month
high 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo sold 912 million shares,
or a 2.5 percent stake, in PT Bhakti Investama Tbk at
530 rupiah per share, Bhakti Investama director Wandhy Wira
Riady said in a statement. (Investor Daily)
    - Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor Co Ltd expects
its new factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($382.63 million) in
Purwakarta, West Java, will start operations by the end of this
year to meet demands in Indonesia and ASEAN, said Takayuki
Kimura, regional vice president Nissan Motor. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Coal miner PT Harum Energy Tbk sees coal output
in 2013 at 13 million tonnes, up 4 percent from last year's
target of 12.5 million tonnes due to unfavorable prices, said
head of investor relation Veronica Jordan. (Kontan)
        
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei heads for 3rd day of loss as yen strengthens       
> Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way       
> Prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers              
> Yen rises as investors take profits on dollar, euro     
> Gold barely changed; physical buying supports           
> Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread   
> Palm extends losses to 2-week low on demand worries     

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> POLL-C.bank to keep rate steady                
> Indonesia 2013 crude oil target 900,000 bdp    
> Palm sector may face strikes despite wage hikes 
> Indonesian consumers less confident in Dec     

      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 9,670 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
