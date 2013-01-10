FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 10
January 10, 2013 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1461.02      0.27      3.87 
 USD/JPY                   88.09        0.25      0.22 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8657         --      0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                 1654.89     -0.14     -2.40 
 US CRUDE                  93.11        0.01      0.01 
 DOW JONES                 13390.51     0.46     61.66 
 ASIA ADRS                133.47       1.15      1.52 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eye China data, ECB
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at one-week low; Philippines ends
at new high 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Indonesia's coal output reached 386 million tonnes in
2012, rising 9 percent from a year earlier, said Edi Prasojo,
director at the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Kontan)
    - State-controlled coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk 
recorded coal output at 13.99 million tonnes last year, up 6
percent on an annual basis, said corporate secretary Joko
Pramono. (Kontan)
    - Garment firm PT Pan Brothers Tbk says revenue in
2012 is likely to be between 2.6 trillion rupiah and 2.7
trillion rupiah ($269.15 million-$279.50 million), a rise of 24
percent to 28 percent by sales volume on a year-on-year basis,
said deputy CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto. (Investor Daily)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises as exporters gain on renewed yen weakness    
> Wall Street rises after Alcoa reports earnings            
> Prices near flat as gov't debt ceiling debate looms      
> Yen near 2 1/2-year low as BOJ meeting nears            
> Gold inches lower before ECB meeting                    
> Oil slips following big U.S. gasoline stock build        
> Palm recovers from 2-wk low, investor caution caps gains 

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> Indonesian banks lead stocks fall on weak rph  
> Indonesia reinstates 5 pct import duty on soybeans
                                                 
      
 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by
G.Ram Mohan)

