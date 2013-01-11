Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 11

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.12 0.76 11.10 USD/JPY 89.17 0.44 0.39 US 10YR 1.92 0.95 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1674.05 -0.04 -0.59 US CRUDE 94.00 0.19 0.18 DOW JONES 13471.22 0.60 80.71 ASIA ADRS 135.22 1.31 1.75 FTSE 100 6101.51 0.05 2.86 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on growth optimism, yen slides SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outflow concerns further hit Jakarta STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Mikro Metal Perdana plans to build an iron and steel plant worth 10 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) in Bangka Island, North Sulawesi, said Sompie Singal, head of North Minahasa regent. (Investor Daily) - The Indonesian unit of Total, Total E&P Indonesia, sees 2013 gas output reaching between 1,500 to 1,600 million standard cubic feet per day, down from last year's 1,750 mmscfd, said Kristanto Hartadi, head of media relations department. (Investor Daily) - Chevron Pacific Indonesia, a unit of U.S. Chevron, threatened to cut its investment in Indonesia this year if the investment climate changes drastically, the firm said in a letter to the oil regulator SKSP Migas. (Investor Daily and Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 23-month high on Abe's comments > Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high > Prices fall on ECB talk, but debt sale tempers losses > Yen pummeled to 2 1/2-year low on Abe, Japan c/a deficit > Gold pauses after rising 1 pct on ECB decision > Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output > Palm falls to 3-wk low on slowing exports, high stocks INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia beats oil revenue target > C.bank sells 9-mth SBI debt, yields rise > Indonesia aims to raise 7 trln rph of debt > C.bank keeps deposit facility rate on hold > C.bank sees 2013 loan growth at 22-24 pct > C.bank holds benchmark rate steady as expected > Indonesia motorbike sales fall 12 pct in 2012 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: