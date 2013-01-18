FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 18
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2013 / 2:04 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
   ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ----------------
 
                       INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
   S&P 500                   1480.94      0.56%     8.310
   USD/JPY                   89.82       -0.04%    -0.040
   10-YR US TSY YLD     1.875           --    -0.009
   SPOT GOLD                 1688.31      0.06%     1.050
   US CRUDE                  95.17       -0.34%    -0.320
   DOW JONES                 13596.02     0.63%     84.79
   ASIA ADRS                134.90       0.92%      1.22
   -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on strong U.S. data, China
in focus 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand bounces back; Vietnam snaps winning
streak 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara,, the nation's biggest
gas distributor, plans to develop a 88-kilometer gas pipeline
network in Lampung, Sumatra, with a total investment of 371
billion rupiah, said corporate communication officer, Ridha
Ababil, adding that the firm expects to complete the project in
early 2014. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird
Group plans to buy 10,000 new cars over the next two years, said
CEO Purnomo Prawiro. The firm currently operates 21,000 taxis in
10 cities across the country. (Kontan)
    - South Korean's heavy equipment producer, Doosan
Corporation, has expressed interest in building a 
factory in Indonesia, said Budi Darmadi, director general for
high-priority industries at industry ministry. (Kontan)
          
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises more than 2 pct on hopes for BoJ's easing    
> Housing, job data push S&P to 5-yr high; Intel down late  
> U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales       
> Yen bears rampage; China data in focus                  
> Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs on U.S. data 
> Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data           
> Palm oil ends lower after India imposes import duty     

    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
  
> Floods paralyse Indonesian capital, heavy rains continue
 
> Rothschild says lost confidence in Bumi inquiry
 
> Japan's Abe in Thailand to talk economic ties, security
 
> India makes palm oil imports costly by duty changes
 
          
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 9649.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Michael Taylor; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.