Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 18

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1480.94 0.56% 8.310 USD/JPY 89.82 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.875 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1688.31 0.06% 1.050 US CRUDE 95.17 -0.34% -0.320 DOW JONES 13596.02 0.63% 84.79 ASIA ADRS 134.90 0.92% 1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on strong U.S. data, China in focus SE Asia Stocks-Thailand bounces back; Vietnam snaps winning streak STOCKS TO WATCH - PT Perusahaan Gas Negara,, the nation's biggest gas distributor, plans to develop a 88-kilometer gas pipeline network in Lampung, Sumatra, with a total investment of 371 billion rupiah, said corporate communication officer, Ridha Ababil, adding that the firm expects to complete the project in early 2014. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Indonesian logistics and transportation firm Blue Bird Group plans to buy 10,000 new cars over the next two years, said CEO Purnomo Prawiro. The firm currently operates 21,000 taxis in 10 cities across the country. (Kontan) - South Korean's heavy equipment producer, Doosan Corporation, has expressed interest in building a factory in Indonesia, said Budi Darmadi, director general for high-priority industries at industry ministry. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises more than 2 pct on hopes for BoJ's easing > Housing, job data push S&P to 5-yr high; Intel down late > U.S. bonds slump as upbeat housing data spur sales > Yen bears rampage; China data in focus > Platinum, palladium near multi-month highs on U.S. data > Oil rises on improving U.S. jobs, housing data > Palm oil ends lower after India imposes import duty INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Floods paralyse Indonesian capital, heavy rains continue > Rothschild says lost confidence in Bumi inquiry > Japan's Abe in Thailand to talk economic ties, security > India makes palm oil imports costly by duty changes ($1 = 9649.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)