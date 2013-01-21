FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 21
January 21, 2013

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT --------------  
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
 S&P 500               1485.98      0.34        5.04
 USD/JPY                 89.89     -0.19       -0.17 
 US 10YR             1.84     -0.10        0.00 
 SPOT GOLD             1688.09      0.28        4.75 
 US CRUDE                95.24     -0.33       -0.32 
 DOW JONES            13649.70      0.39       53.68 
 ASIA ADRS             135.22      0.24        0.32 
 FTSE 100             6154.41      0.36       22.05 
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge down, yen eases as BoJ
meeting eyed 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at record high, Thailand at 17-1/2
year high 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai plans
to sell up to 95 hectares of land worth 2 trillion rupiah
($207.68 million) to foreign companies, said director Hermawan
Wijaya, adding the plan is expected to increase the company's
marketing sales by 65 percent to 7 trillion rupiah this year
from 4.2 trillion rupiah in 2012. (Investor Daily, Kontan,
Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Nickel ore miner Central Omega Resources expects
its 2012 net profit to reach 300 billion rupiah ($31.15
million), surpassing its initial target of 280 billion rupiah
and up 69 percent from the 177 billion rupiah it earned a year
earlier, driven by revenues expected to grow 100 percent to 970
billion rupiah, said corporate secretary J Supriady. (Investor
Daily)
    - Home appliances retailer PT Ace Hardware plans
to open up to 12 new outlets this year, said corporate secretary
Helen Tanzil, adding the firm currently owns 77 outlets across
the country. (Kontan)
    - Coal miner PT Bukit Asam is confident that
construction of its coal railway line worth $2 billion in
Lampung, Sumatra, will commence in the second half of this year
for completion in 2017, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono.
(Kontan)
    - Property developer and hotel manager PT Surya Semesta
Internusa plans to spend up to 600 billion rupiah
($62.31 million) on 1,500 hectares of land in Karawang and
Bekasi this year, said CEO Johannes Suriadjaja. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - State-owned tin miner PT Timah Persero has
called off a plan to acquire a coal mine in South Kalimantan
this year on concerns over sluggish coal prices, said CEO
Sukrisno, adding that the firm may only acquire one coal mine in
South Sumatra. Earlier Timah had announced plans to acquire two
coal mines in South Kalimantan and South Sumatra. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    - Coal miner PT Toba Bara Sejahtera sees coal
output in 2013 at 5.8 million tonnes to 6.4 million tonnes, up
16 percent from 2012, most of which will be exported to
Asia-Pacific nations including Taiwan, South Korea, China and
India, said corporate secretary Perry B. Slangor. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei edges down with BOJ move priced in                
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats   
 > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off       
 > Yen sees no reprieve as BOJ meeting looms              
 > Gold edges up as US debt ceiling talks progress        
 > Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries   
     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > Indonesia rupiah gains as Pertamina to stop dollar-buying in
open market 
 > Indonesia stocks hit record, Astra jumps on auto sales
 
 > Floods ease in Indonesian capital, thousands left homeless
 
      
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news         Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

    
($1 = 9630.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen)

