Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 22

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 89.56 -0.02 -0.02 US 10YR 1.86 1.24 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1689.39 -0.01 -0.16 US CRUDE 95.29 -0.28 -0.27 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24 0.32 FTSE 100 6180.98 0.43 26.57 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen, Asian shares mark time before BOJ decision SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit Indonesia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada is planning a rights issue this year to sell new shares equivalent to 10 percent of those existing, to acquire PT Bank Mutiara, said CEO Jusuf Hamka. The firm is eyeing a 20 to 30 percent stake in the bank. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - MNC group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, posted an unaudited net profit of 1.61 trillion rupiah ($167.40 million) in 2012, up 51 percent on higher revenue which grew 13 percent to 6.09 trillion rupiah, CEO Tanoesodibjo said. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit of PT Astra International, said its crude palm oil output in 2012 rose 16 percent to 1.38 million tonnes as the produce of fresh fruit bunches reached 5.49 million tonnes, up 15 percent from 4.79 million tonnes a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT BCA Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Central Asia, is targeting a net profit of 800 billion rupiah ($83.18 million) this year, posting a growth of 10 percent from last year's 730 billion rupiah, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - PT Surya Esa Perkasa said in a statement to the bourse that its unit PT Panca Amara Utama has secured a gas supply of 55 mmscfd from the joint operating body Pertamina Medco Tomori Sulawesi (JOBPMTS) until Dec. 2027, for its ammonia plant. The firm plans to build ammonia plant worth $750 million with a capacity of 700,000 metric tonnes per year in Central Sulawesi and expects the plant to start operation in the third quarter of 2015. (Bisnis Indonesia) - Coal miner PT Baramulti Suksessarana sees 2013 output at 5.5 million tonnes, up 57 percent from last year's 3.5 million tonnes, said finance director Eric Rahardja. (Kontan) - Indo Energy Finance II B.V., a unit of PT Indika Energy, is considering setting a coupon at 7 percent on its bond offer worth $235 million, to refinance debt, a source said. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Jakarta Setiabudi International is ready to invest 5 trillion rupiah over the next two years, mainly in hotel projects, said general manager Anton Goenawan. (Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.16 pct > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats > U.S. bonds climb as buyers emerge after sell-off > Yen selloff fades before high-stakes BOJ decision > Gold firms as U.S. budget talks lift European stocks > Oil edges lower on oversupply concern INDONESIA IN THE NEWS > BHP suspends work at its IndoMet Coal site after worker killed > Indonesia to use foreign currency bonds less this year ($1 = 9617.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)