Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 22
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 22, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG  
    S&P 500            1485.98      0.00       0.00 
    USD/JPY              89.56     -0.02      -0.02 
    US 10YR          1.86      1.24       0.02 
    SPOT GOLD          1689.39     -0.01      -0.16 
    US CRUDE             95.29     -0.28      -0.27 
    DOW JONES         13649.70      0.39      53.68 
    ASIA ADRS          135.22      0.24       0.32 
    FTSE 100          6180.98      0.43      26.57 
 ---------------------------------------------------------- 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen, Asian shares mark time before BOJ
decision 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit
Indonesia retreats 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada
 is planning a rights issue this year to sell new
shares equivalent to 10 percent of those existing, to acquire PT
Bank Mutiara, said CEO Jusuf Hamka. The firm is eyeing
a 20 to 30 percent stake in the bank. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
    - MNC group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo,
posted an unaudited net profit of 1.61 trillion rupiah ($167.40
million) in 2012, up 51 percent on higher revenue which grew 13
percent to 6.09 trillion rupiah, CEO Tanoesodibjo said.
(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
    - Plantation company PT Astra Agro Lestari, a unit
of PT Astra International, said its crude palm oil
output in 2012 rose 16 percent to 1.38 million tonnes as the
produce of fresh fruit bunches reached 5.49 million tonnes, up
15 percent from 4.79 million tonnes a year earlier. (Investor
Daily, Kontan)
    - PT BCA Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank
Central Asia, is targeting a net profit of 800 billion
rupiah ($83.18 million) this year, posting a growth of 10
percent from last year's 730 billion rupiah, said CEO Roni
Haslim. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Surya Esa Perkasa said in a statement to the
bourse that its unit PT Panca Amara Utama has secured a gas
supply of 55 mmscfd from the joint operating body Pertamina
Medco Tomori Sulawesi (JOBPMTS) until Dec. 2027, for its ammonia
plant. The firm plans to build ammonia plant worth $750 million
with a capacity of 700,000 metric tonnes per year in Central
Sulawesi and expects the plant to start operation in the third
quarter of 2015. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Coal miner PT Baramulti Suksessarana sees 2013
output at 5.5 million tonnes, up 57 percent from last year's 3.5
million tonnes, said finance director Eric Rahardja. (Kontan)
    - Indo Energy Finance II B.V., a unit of PT
Indika Energy, is considering setting a coupon at 7
percent on its bond offer worth $235 million, to refinance debt,
a source said. (Kontan)
    - Property developer PT Jakarta Setiabudi International
 is ready to invest 5 trillion rupiah over the next two
years, mainly in hotel projects, said general manager Anton
Goenawan. (Kontan)
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.16 pct         
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats 
 > U.S. bonds climb as buyers emerge after sell-off      
 > Yen selloff fades before high-stakes BOJ decision    
 > Gold firms as U.S. budget talks lift European stocks 
 > Oil edges lower on oversupply concern                 

     
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
 > BHP suspends work at its IndoMet Coal site after worker
killed 
 > Indonesia to use foreign currency bonds less this year
 
      
($1 = 9617.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Fergus Jensen; Editing by G.Ram
Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

