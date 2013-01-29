FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 29
January 29, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia - Market factors to watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
 
  ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1500.18     -0.18%    -2.780 
 USD/JPY                   90.54       -0.33%    -0.300 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9613         --     -0.004 
 SPOT GOLD                 1656.56      0.13%     2.220 
 US CRUDE                  96.54        0.10%     0.100 
 DOW JONES                 13881.93    -0.10%    -14.05 
 ASIA ADRS                133.57      -0.55%     -0.74 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
   
    GLOBAL MARKETS--Asian shares up, cautious before Fed, US
data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at
18-yr high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - Shipping company PT Trans Power Marine plans to launch an
initial public offering this February to raise up to 98.75
billion rupiah ($10.20 million) by selling 15 percent shares of
its enlarged capital to buy new vessels, said CEO Daniel
Wardjojo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - Home appliance retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia
 expects to report revenue of 3.8 trillion rupiah in
2013, a 22 percent increase from 2012, said corporate secretary
Helen R Tanzil. (Bisnis Indonesia)
    - PT Solusi Tunas Pratama, an Indonesian telecom
tower operator, plans to build 1,000 telecom towers in 2013 to
add to its existing 2,300 towers, with a total investment of
around 1 trillion rupiah, said CEO Nobel Tanihara. (Bisnis
Indonesia)
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus 
> S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years     
> Prices ease as durable orders rise, supply looms      
> Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather      
> Gold near 2-1/2-week low as safe-haven appeal dims   
> Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline    
> Palm oil falls on weak exports, posts weekly gain      
 
 
    INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia's Spindo to raise up to $114 mln in February IPO
 
> Indonesia raises crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct for
February 
> Indonesia soybean imports to rise, domestic output falling
 
> Indonesia calls for Exxon to replace local chief
 
      
    ($1 = 9,677.5 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Rin Hindryati)

